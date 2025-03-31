Public Notice
Published on March 31, 2025
CONFLICT OF INTEREST NOTICE RELATED TO THE USE OF
HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM (“HOME”) FUNDS
March 31, 2025 - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to 24 CFR Part 92.356, that the City of Miami is providing down-payment assistance through the First Time Home Buyer Program to Ms. Stacey P. Dean for the purchase of a single-family home located within the City of Miami.
Ms. Dean is employed as an Automotive Equipment Operator II in the City of Miami Department of Resilience and Public Works(“RPW”). The provision of this assistance may present a potential conflict of interest under 24 CFR Part 92.356. If such conflict exists, the City of Miami Department of Housing & Community Development will be requesting an exception from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”).
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.