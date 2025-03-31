Submit Release
News Search

There were 304 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,440 in the last 365 days.

Public Notice

Published on March 31, 2025

News-Generic-background-2.png

CONFLICT OF INTEREST NOTICE RELATED TO THE USE OF

HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM (“HOME”) FUNDS

 

March 31, 2025 - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to 24 CFR Part 92.356, that the City of Miami is providing down-payment assistance through the First Time Home Buyer Program to Ms. Stacey P. Dean for the purchase of a single-family home located within the City of Miami. 

 

Ms. Dean is employed as an Automotive Equipment Operator II in the City of Miami Department of Resilience and Public Works(“RPW”). The provision of this assistance may present a potential conflict of interest under 24 CFR Part 92.356. If such conflict exists, the City of Miami Department of Housing & Community Development will be requesting an exception from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”).                                                                                               

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public Notice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more