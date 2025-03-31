Public Notice

Published on March 31, 2025

CONFLICT OF INTEREST NOTICE RELATED TO THE USE OF

HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP PROGRAM (“HOME”) FUNDS

March 31, 2025 - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to 24 CFR Part 92.356, that the City of Miami is providing down-payment assistance through the First Time Home Buyer Program to Ms. Stacey P. Dean for the purchase of a single-family home located within the City of Miami.

Ms. Dean is employed as an Automotive Equipment Operator II in the City of Miami Department of Resilience and Public Works(“RPW”). The provision of this assistance may present a potential conflict of interest under 24 CFR Part 92.356. If such conflict exists, the City of Miami Department of Housing & Community Development will be requesting an exception from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”).