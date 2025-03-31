American Tourists Soar in Japan's Small Tattoo-Friendly Hot Spring Town Kinosaki Onsen

Kinosaki Onsen Yanagi-Yu Hot Spring, one of Kinosaki Onsen's public hot springs Kono-Yu Hot Spring, one of Kinosaki Onsen's public hot springs

TOYOOKA, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Japan's tattoo-friendly hot spring town Kinosaki Onsen is revving up for another exciting fiscal year as the amount of American tourists continues to grow.The numbers glow with promise for the American market - a visitor survey conducted from October 2024 to March 2025 counted the United States as the largest share of international tourists to Kinosaki Onsen with a staggering 19.6 percent. The only other area with a share of over 10 percent was Taiwan, coming in at 16.6 percent.With Americans holding nearly one-fifth of the inbound tourism market share of this rural hot spring town, many ask the question "why?" When asked about their motivations for visiting Kinosaki Onsen, Americans often mentioned the town's tattoo-friendly hot spring policy as the main draw. Since most hot spring resorts in Japan prohibit visitors with tattoos, a considerable number of Americans have trouble inserting one of the most quintessential aspects of Japanese culture into their itinerary.Since its founding over 1,300 years ago, Kinosaki Onsen has welcomed patrons with tattoos of all shapes, sizes, and colors. Tattooed tourists can bathe in seven public hot springs worry-free and experience an authentic Japanese hot spring town. In addition to hot springs, Kinosaki Onsen boasts luxurious traditional inns, gourmet Tajima Beef (the traditional name for Kobe Beef), and fresh seafood throughout the year. Direct trains to Kinosaki Onsen run from Kyoto and Osaka Stations.

