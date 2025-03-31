Submit Release
News Search

There were 239 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,381 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B1002180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: March 30, 2025, at approximately 1203 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Exit 6, Rockingham

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Crystal Morey

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 30, 2025, at approximately 1203 hours, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks received a call for a female on Interstate 91 in the area of Exit 6, in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont.

 

Troopers located Crystal Morey on the interstate. Upon further investigation, it was revealed Morey had two extraditable warrants out of New Hampshire.

 

Morey was transported to the Westminster Barracks for Processing. The Honorable Judge John Tredwell ordered Morey to be held on $5,000 bail. Morey will be arraigned on the above-mentioned Charges in Windham County Criminal Court on March 31, 2025, at 1330 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 31, 2025, at 1230 hours.

COURT: Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more