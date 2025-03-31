Westminster Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1002180
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: March 30, 2025, at approximately 1203 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Exit 6, Rockingham
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Crystal Morey
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 30, 2025, at approximately 1203 hours, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks received a call for a female on Interstate 91 in the area of Exit 6, in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont.
Troopers located Crystal Morey on the interstate. Upon further investigation, it was revealed Morey had two extraditable warrants out of New Hampshire.
Morey was transported to the Westminster Barracks for Processing. The Honorable Judge John Tredwell ordered Morey to be held on $5,000 bail. Morey will be arraigned on the above-mentioned Charges in Windham County Criminal Court on March 31, 2025, at 1330 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 31, 2025, at 1230 hours.
COURT: Windham County
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Cameron McCutcheon
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Westminster
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov
