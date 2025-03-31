Westminster Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1002180

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: March 30, 2025, at approximately 1203 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 Exit 6, Rockingham

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Crystal Morey

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: White River Junction

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 30, 2025, at approximately 1203 hours, Troopers from the Westminster Barracks received a call for a female on Interstate 91 in the area of Exit 6, in the town of Rockingham, Windham County, Vermont.

Troopers located Crystal Morey on the interstate. Upon further investigation, it was revealed Morey had two extraditable warrants out of New Hampshire.

Morey was transported to the Westminster Barracks for Processing. The Honorable Judge John Tredwell ordered Morey to be held on $5,000 bail. Morey will be arraigned on the above-mentioned Charges in Windham County Criminal Court on March 31, 2025, at 1330 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 31, 2025, at 1230 hours.

COURT: Windham County

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Cameron McCutcheon

Vermont State Police

Troop B - Westminster

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

cameron.mccutcheon@vermont.gov