Transcript: County Executive Jenkins’ Swearing-In Ceremony

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul attended County Executive Ken Jenkins’ swearing-in ceremony and delivered remarks.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

PHOTOS: The Governor’s Flickr page will post photos of the event here.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s remarks is available below:

I know you're expecting a video from me. In some of your eyes that might have been better — it was only a minute long, but I recorded it the other day knowing that I'd be tied up with the Budget. But then all of a sudden, as the day went on, I was in the Capitol this morning, I said, “I have to be here in person.”

I mean, this is the beginning of the “Ken Jenkins era” for Westchester, and I did not want to miss this momentous occasion. I heard the remarks of our great Comptroller — always unfortunate to follow Tom DiNapoli, but he's a great, great, great leader and I thank him for all the work he does in every corner of the State. Let's give him another round of applause.

And I heard there's a new Congressman in the house. Who's that guy? Let's give a round of applause to George Latimer. God, I'm glad he's there and I'm not anymore. But it is great to see you and, of course, to Shelley Mayer, our emcee, and all the electeds who are here.

Thank you, Shelley. I've just so enjoyed working with you over many, many, many years and many elections you had as well. It seemed like you were constantly on the ballot. And Suzanne Berger, thank you, thank you, thank you, for putting forth great, great leaders. Tim Idoni, we go way back a long time as County Clerks — I want to thank him for his leadership as well, and what a great public servant. Deborah's here as well, the family's in this house. There we go. Congratulations.

I will say this — a reflection back to election night of 2024 — one of the few bright lights were these couple of guys here, right? I mean it was a rough, rough night for us, and to know that we have leaders like George and now Ken in this important position gives me confidence to know that as we're taking on the fights out of Washington, I'll have the allies I need. And who would've thought? One of the first places they would pick on in our nation would be White Plains in Westchester County saying, “No, no, we don't care about your seniors. They can go miles, and miles, and miles to get help from Social Security because we really don't care about them and we don't care about the 40 or 50 people who work there either.”

So, literally, my friends, we are two months away from a shutdown that is so unnecessary. Ken offered him space. George offered them space. It wasn't space, it was that they wanted to inflict pain on our people and that's the only thing I can conclude. So, as the Governor who needs partners like Ken Jenkins to continue doing what we're doing, building more housing so our kids don't have to leave when they finally get of age and they want to have their own families — and I know they want to stay because they're going to want you to babysit their kids, okay? I know this now, I'm a grandma.

They want to stay. They want to continue investing in first-rate education — that's what Westchester County is known for: exceptional teachers in schools and education; and Shelly Mayer knows a lot about this, she's been a tireless fighter. We want to make sure that I continue to fight for childcare — $7 billion, we're spending a lot of it here in Westchester County; our downtown revitalization issues, we want to make sure that money keeps coming back to Westchester County; our investments in Metro-North, $6.2 billion, my friends, we found a way. With the support of the Legislature, I think we're going to get this through the Budget — $25 million to shave time off the trip into the city.

So, that's what we're doing, but I can't do it without a great partner here in county government who's going to take on the fights shoulder-to-shoulder with Washington, but also to make sure that we deliver for the people right here. So, I appreciate you — all of you who supported Ken Jenkins.

He's been an exceptional leader. You know his history, you know his Bible. I don't have to tell you, it's all in my video if you want to watch it again. But, listen up. This era calls for strong leaders that people can believe in again, and that's what we have to deliver with leaders like Ken Jenkins, and George Latimer and everyone else because we have the backs of our people. We know who we're fighting for, and we'll never, ever surrender to anyone — not here, not now, not ever.

So, thank you everyone for supporting my great friend, Ken Jenkins. God bless every one of you. Thank you.