Spotlighting Women-Led Podcasts at the Women Podcasters Awards

ABBOTSFORD, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Time is running out! With just one month left, nominations for the 2025 Women Podcasters Awards remain open. Podcasters, broadcasters, producers, and expert guests worldwide still have the opportunity to be recognized for their incredible work in this international, people’s choice-style awards event designed to elevate women’s voices globally.The 2025 Women Podcasters Awards builds on last year’s success, where nearly 400 nominees and 15,000 voters participated. This year, the awards feature four distinct award types: Podcasters (shows with an RSS feed), Broadcasters (shows without an RSS feed, including YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram), Producers, and Expert Guests. Under the Podcaster type, nominees can compete in 25 unique categories.“This is an exciting time for women in podcasting ,” says Jennifer Henczel, founder of the Women Podcasters Awards. “The response from our community has been overwhelming, and we want to ensure every woman's mess has the chance to be recognized. We are championing the rise of women's voices in the podcasting industry. That’s why we’re reminding everyone that there’s only one month left to get their nominations in!”Why Nominate?> Gain visibility and recognition for your work.> Engage your audience and build your community.> Connect with fellow creators and industry leaders.The Women Podcasters Awards event is an initiative of the Women Podcasters Network , a vibrant community for women in podcasting.Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of a growing movement that amplifies women’s voices globally and within the podcasting industry.Important Deadline:Final nomination deadline: April 30, 2025, at 6 PM (Pacific Time)Submit your nomination today at:See our award types and categories here:See our current nominees and sponsors here:Nominees: https://www.womenpodcasters.com/awards-nominees Sponsors: https://www.womenpodcasters.com/awards-sponsors Additionally, this year, we’ve introduced an Awards Resources Hub, filled with tools and training to help nominees and sponsors make the most of this collaborative opportunity.The Women Podcasters Awards event is an initiative of the Women Podcasters Network, a vibrant community for women in podcasting.Media Contact:Jennifer HenczelFounder, Women Podcasters AwardsEmail: jen@womenpodcasters.comWebsite:

