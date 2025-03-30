Berlin / Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002096
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 3/29/2025 - 3/30/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St., Waterbury
VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent
VICTIM: Stromme Properties LLC
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/30/2024 at approximately 0839 hrs. Vermont State Police were notified of a theft of a vehicle from a property management company on Railroad St., Waterbury.
During the investigation it was learned another vehicle had been taken from the same site.
Both thefts occurred during the afternoon/evening hours of 3/29/25.
Both vehicles were recovered within the town of Waterbury and both sustained minor damage.
An investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
