Berlin / Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 25A3002096

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Sgt. William Warner                         

STATION: VSP Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 3/29/2025 - 3/30/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Railroad St., Waterbury

VIOLATION: Aggravated Operation without Owners Consent

 

VICTIM: Stromme Properties LLC

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 3/30/2024 at approximately 0839 hrs. Vermont State Police were notified of a theft of a vehicle from a property management company on Railroad St., Waterbury.  

 

During the investigation it was learned another vehicle had been taken from the same site. 

 

Both thefts occurred during the afternoon/evening hours of 3/29/25.  

 

Both vehicles were recovered within the town of Waterbury and both sustained minor damage. 

 

An investigation is active.  Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police. 

 

 

Sergeant William Warner

Vermont State Police

578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
Tel: 802-229-9191

 

