Fabuwood Now Backed by Limited Lifetime Warranty - CabinetsHQ.com Proudly Offers Full Line Including New Colors

PHILADELPHIA, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CabinetsHQ.com, a leading nationwide dealer of Fabuwood Cabinetry, is proud to announce that Fabuwood Cabinetry Corp. has introduced a highly anticipated Limited Lifetime Warranty on most of its cabinet collections. This major enhancement further cements Fabuwood's commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and long-term value for homeowners and professionals alike.The Limited Lifetime Warranty — What It Means for HomeownersFabuwood's new Limited Lifetime Warranty is now available on the majority of its cabinet collections, offering protection against defects in material and workmanship for the duration of homeownership. This significant upgrade gives customers added confidence when selecting Fabuwood products for their kitchen or bath projects."This is a milestone for Fabuwood and our customers," said a spokesperson for Fabuwood Cabinetry Corp. "We believe that peace of mind is just as important as the beauty and functionality of your cabinets. Our Limited Lifetime Warranty reflects our unwavering commitment to producing cabinetry that stands the test of time."According to the official warranty document, the warranty covers both structural components and finish durability, including the cabinet box, doors, drawers, and hardware under normal residential use.CabinetsHQ.com — Offering the Complete Fabuwood LineupAs an authorized Fabuwood dealer, CabinetsHQ.com carries every collection and style offered by Fabuwood . From classic framed cabinets to modern frameless designs, CabinetsHQ.com ensures that contractors, designers, and homeowners have full access to all available door styles, colors, and finishes.Available Fabuwood Collections at CabinetsHQ.com:Allure Series – Known for its wide selection of versatile door styles that blend seamlessly into transitional, traditional, and modern kitchen designs.Illume Series – Fabuwood's frameless, full-access cabinetry line. Offers a sleek, minimalist look combined with precision engineering.Signature and Designer Series – Timeless framed cabinetry available in a variety of finishes and paint colors, perfect for traditional and transitional spaces.In addition, CabinetsHQ.com proudly announces the launch of Fabuwood's two newest finishes:Dove Paint – A soft, warm, and versatile neutral that complements both modern and traditional design palettes.Mocha Finish – A rich, deep brown stain designed to add character, warmth, and sophistication to any kitchen."The introduction of Dove and Mocha finishes gives our customers even more flexibility to create stunning kitchens that express their personal style," said a spokesperson for CabinetsHQ.com. "Combined with the new Limited Lifetime Warranty, there has never been a better time to invest in Fabuwood cabinetry."Why Fabuwood? Craftsmanship, Value, and SustainabilityFabuwood’s commitment to exceptional quality is further demonstrated through its proprietary Q12 Manufacturing Process, a 12-step system that governs the brand's construction and quality control. Each cabinet is built to meet or exceed industry standards for durability, performance, and visual appeal.Q12 Highlights:Superior Structural Integrity – Each cabinet is constructed using premium materials and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques.BlumSoft-Close Hardware – Included standard across most collections.Environmental Responsibility – Fabuwood prioritizes sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly manufacturing practices.Meticulous Quality Control – Every cabinet passes rigorous inspections throughout the production process."Fabuwood's Q12 construction process is unmatched in this price segment," said a long-time installer and partner of CabinetsHQ.com. "Their cabinets are built to last, and now with the Limited Lifetime Warranty, customers are getting unmatched value and security." Comprehensive Service from CabinetsHQ.com In addition to offering the full suite of Fabuwood products, CabinetsHQ.com provides free kitchen design services, helping customers visualize and plan their projects with confidence. The team works closely with both trade professionals and homeowners to create spaces that are functional, beautiful, and cost-effective."At CabinetsHQ.com, our mission is to make high-quality kitchen design accessible to everyone," added the spokesperson. "We don’t just sell cabinets — we help create dream kitchens."About CabinetsHQ.comCabinetsHQ.com is a trusted online destination for Fabuwood cabinetry and other premium cabinet brands, serving homeowners, builders, and designers nationwide. As a full-service provider, the company offers expert design support, fast and reliable shipping, and competitive pricing on every order. When searching for " Fabuwood cabinets near me " you would loften land on CabinetsHQ.com because we are able to delivery Fabuwood custom cabinets Nationwide.

