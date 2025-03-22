CabinetsHQ.com Announces Strategic Partnership with Fabuwood Cabinetry to Enhance Product Offerings that Include Illume

KBIS 2025 Fabuwood Booth with CabinetsHQ.com Team Fabuwood CabinetsHQ.com Showroom Display Fabuwood Logo and Signature

Discover why CabinetsHQ.com trusts Fabuwood to deliver excellence in every kitchen and will now offer Illume collections along with previously sold Allure line.

We sell Fabuwood because it’s the one brand we’d trust in our own homes — built right, built beautiful, and built to last.” — Ryan M., VP of Sales at CabinetsHQ.com

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CabinetsHQ.com, a leading provider of premium kitchen cabinetry, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Fabuwood Cabinetry , a renowned manufacturer known for its exceptional quality and innovative designs. This collaboration aims to expand CabinetsHQ.com's product offerings, providing customers with a diverse range of high-quality cabinetry options that blend style, functionality, and affordability.​Elevating Quality with Fabuwood's Q12 StandardFabuwood Cabinetry has established itself as a leader in the industry through its commitment to the Q12 standard—a comprehensive set of twelve quality pillars that ensure superior craftsmanship and durability. These pillars encompass aspects such as:​Finest Materials: Utilizing top-grade materials to construct cabinets that withstand the test of time.​Dovetail Construction: Employing robust dovetail construction for enhanced structural integrity.​Soft-Close Mechanisms: Incorporating soft-close technology in doors and drawers for a seamless user experience.​Finishing Techniques: Applying high-quality finishes that are both aesthetically pleasing and resistant to wear.​By integrating these standards, Fabuwood ensures that each cabinet not only meets but exceeds industry expectations, aligning perfectly with CabinetsHQ.com's dedication to quality.​A Legacy of Growth and InnovationSince its establishment in 2009, Fabuwood has experienced remarkable growth, evolving from a modest startup to one of America's largest kitchen manufacturers. The company's state-of-the-art facilities, including a million-square-foot manufacturing hub in Newark, NJ, and a recently established West Coast facility, enable them to produce over 5,000 cabinets daily. This expansion demonstrates Fabuwood's commitment to meeting the increasing national demand without compromising on quality.​Diverse Collections to Suit Every TasteThrough this partnership, CabinetsHQ.com is excited to offer a variety of Fabuwood's cabinet collections , each designed to cater to different aesthetic preferences and functional needs:​Allure Galaxy Cabinets: These cabinets blend timeless charm with modern functionality, featuring solid wood door frames, soft-close technology, and Blum Compact Clip Concealed Hinges. The polished finishes and simple designs make them a versatile choice for any kitchen.​Allure Luna Cabinets: Combining smooth finishes with a polished modern flair, the Luna line showcases solid wood door frames and 5-piece recessed panel drawer fronts, offering enduring appeal.​Allure Fusion Cabinets: This transitional collection merges contemporary and traditional elements, boasting wide rail moldings, distinctive details, and classic style. The full overlay doors and solid wood frames ensure both style and functionality.​Allure Nexus Cabinets: Featuring wide frames and minimalistic detailing, the Nexus collection blends conventional and transitional styles. The bright, clean design serves as an ideal foundation for a modern kitchen.​Allure Onyx Cabinets: With clean-cut, shaker-style designs, the Onyx line offers adaptability to both modern and traditional kitchens, enhancing any space effortlessly.​Illume Cabinets: Offering a modern twist on the classic shaker style, the Illume line combines traditional elegance with contemporary design, featuring full overlay 5-piece doors and high-quality finishes.​Customers can explore these collections in detail on CabinetsHQ.com's dedicated Fabuwood page.​Lifetime Warranty for Peace of MindFabuwood stands behind the quality of their products by offering a limited lifetime warranty on their Allure, Illume, Value Premium, Quest, and Valencia series cabinets. This warranty ensures that all cabinets are free from unnatural defects in material and workmanship under normal residential use, providing homeowners with confidence in their investment.​Enhanced Customer Experience with CabinetsHQ.comTo ensure a seamless and informed purchasing process, CabinetsHQ.com offers several customer-centric services:​Free 3D Kitchen Design: Customers can visualize their space with Fabuwood cabinets before making a purchase, thanks to our complimentary kitchen design service.​Door Samples Available: To assist in making an informed decision, we provide door samples of various Fabuwood styles and finishes.​Expert Consultation: Our team of experienced professionals is available to guide customers through the selection process, ensuring that their choices align with their design preferences and functional requirements.​Commitment to SustainabilityBoth CabinetsHQ.com and Fabuwood are dedicated to environmental responsibility. Fabuwood's manufacturing processes adhere to stringent environmental standards, utilizing sustainable materials and practices to minimize their ecological footprint. This commitment to sustainability ensures that customers can enjoy beautiful, high-quality cabinetry while supporting eco-friendly initiatives.​About CabinetsHQ.comCabinetsHQ.com is a premier provider of kitchen cabinetry, offering a curated selection of high-quality products that combine style, durability, and affordability. With a focus on customer satisfaction, we provide comprehensive services, including free kitchen design consultations and door sample offerings, to ensure a seamless and informed purchasing experience. Our partnership with leading brands like Fabuwood allows us to cater to a diverse range of design preferences and functional needs, making us a trusted choice for homeowners and professionals alike.​About Fabuwood CabinetryFabuwood is a top-of-the-line semi-custom cabinetry company committed to redefining quality. With industry-leading certifications and standards, commercial-grade quality, its Q12 guarantee, and limited lifetime warranty, Fabuwood is recognized for its dedication to excellence. The brand has been honored with the Kitchen & Bath Business Readers’ Choice Award in the cabinetry category four times in six years—2019, 2021, 2023, and 2024. Fabuwood demonstrates innovation not just in designing and producing their products, but also in their technology. With fast lead times on semi-custom cabinets, constant upgrades, and frequent new releases, Fabuwood is a leader in quality, style, and speed. Fabuwood is headquartered in a 1-million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Newark, NJ.

CabinetsHQ.com now offers a full line of Fabuwood Cabinetry including Illume modern slab kitchen cabinets.

