VA nurse steps up when tornadoes threaten

As severe weather threatened Mississippi on March 15, local news warned of a dangerous outbreak of tornadoes capable of tearing apart entire communities. Knowing what was at stake, a VA nurse at Jackson VA took swift action.

The emergency management team activated the hospital incident command center, bringing together an interdisciplinary team of clinical and non-clinical staff to ensure the most vulnerable Veterans had the supplies and support needed before the storm arrived.

The team contacted more than 480 Veterans, including those on home oxygen, dialysis, transplant patients, spinal cord injury patients and others. After the storm passed, those same Veterans were contacted again, this time to assess their immediate needs and provide assistance.

Among those stepping up was Michelle Reid, a registered nurse with Home Based Primary Care. As the storms threatened, Reid’s commitment to Veterans went beyond duty. It was personal.

Seventeen confirmed tornadoes swept through the state that day, leaving a trail of destruction in small southern towns. One of the most powerful storms was an EF4 tornado that started in Louisiana and tore through Mississippi, impacting Pike, Walthall, Marion, Jefferson Davis and Covington counties.

Tornado on the ground for 65 miles

With maximum wind speeds of 170 mph, the tornado stayed on the ground for over 65 miles, leaving homes flattened, trees snapped and lives forever changed. Seventeen counties within Jackson VA area were impacted, including Jefferson Davis County, where Reid lives.

“We had so many tornado warnings. They were just coming back-to-back,” Reid recalled.

Reid, who had already made calls to several Veterans on Saturday instead of waiting until Sunday, grew concerned when she couldn’t reach two of them, one of whom was her neighbor. Without hesitation she got in her car and drove to check on them. Thankfully, both Veterans and their families were safe, but her actions highlighted the strong bond between VA nurses and their patients.

“These are my neighbors. They’re my people. When they hurt, I hurt,” she said.

Home-based nurses become first responders

Rural Mississippi presents unique challenges for health care access. Many Veterans live miles from the nearest hospital, relying on home-based nurses like Reid to provide care and connection. In times of disaster, those nurses become first responders in ways that go beyond medicine.

“There’s just a different relationship you have. Being a home-based nurse means you’re not just caring for a patient, you’re getting to know them, their families, even their pets. It’s an honor to serve our Veterans who served our country,” she said. “Small communities are resilient. People come together, they help and they rebuild. And I’m just grateful to be part of that.”

Though the road to recovery will be long for the communities impacted by the storms, Reid remains steadfast in her dedication to her Veterans. Her story is a testament to the unwavering commitment of VA nurses who not only provide essential medical care, but also serve as lifelines of support in times of crisis.