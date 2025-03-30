Agriculture Analytics Global Market Anticipated to Reach $2.82 Billion by 2029, Driven by Increasing Adoption

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The agriculture analytics market has observed rapid growth in size over the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $1.68 billion in 2024 to $1.87 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.2%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historic period include escalated emphasis on food security, government aid, rising global population, along with increasing demand for crop yield optimization.

What's the Projected Value and CAGR of the Agriculture Analytics Global Market?
The market size for agriculture analytics will see a surge in the forthcoming years. It is speculated to expand to $2.82 billion in 2029, with a CAGR of 10.9%. The acceleration in the forecast period can be ascribed to the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions and precision agriculture, the increasing demand for sustainable practices, the utilization of drones and satellite imaging, and data-driven decisions. Dominant trends during the forecast period comprise the incorporation of blockchain for transparency, smart farm equipment and automation, personalized crop management, data sharing, as well as collaborative platforms.

What Is Propelling the Growth of the Agriculture Analytics Market?
A significant driver of the agriculture analytics market is the rising implementation of precision agriculture. This refers to the process of integrating advanced technologies, data-driven approaches, and innovative practices into farming to optimize resource use, boost productivity, and improve sustainability. The adoption of precision agriculture is on the rise due to efficiency needs, increasing food demand, technological advancements, environmental sustainability, government incentives, and challenges of climate change. The agriculture analytics market has facilitated the adoption of precision agriculture by providing predictive insights to forecast yields, detect issues early, optimize resource management to reduce waste, and enhance efficiency.

Who Are the Key Players in the Agriculture Analytics Market?
Major corporations functioning in the market are Microsoft Corporation, BASF SE, Amazon Web Services, Accenture plc, International Business Machines Corporation, Deere & Company, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, AGCO Corporation, Wipro Inc., Corteva Inc., Xylem Inc., Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc, Topcon Positioning Systems Inc, Planet Labs PBC, PrecisionHawk Inc., Descartes Labs, Agribotix LLC, and Conservis LLC.

What are the Current Trends in the Agriculture Analytics Market?
Trends that are prevalent in the market today consist of companies adopting satellite imagery and AI-powered analytics features, such as map builders, to enhance operational efficiency, improve crop yields, and reduce costs, thereby boosting profitability and sustainability.

How Is the Global Agriculture Analytics Market Segmented?
The market's segmentation includes:
1 By Component: Solution, Services
2 By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premises
3 By Technology: Remote Sensing And Satellite Imagery, Geographic Information System, Robotics And Automation, Big Data And Cloud Computing, Visualization And Reporting, Blockchain Technology, Other Technologies
4 By Application: Farm Analytics, Livestock Analytics, Aquaculture, Other Applications
5 By End Users: Farmers, Agronomists, Agribusinesses, Agricultural Researchers, Government Agencies, Other End Users

Subsegments breakdown is:
1 By Solution: Farm Management Analytics, Yield Monitoring And Forecasting, Soil Health And Fertility Analytics, Climate And Weather Analytics
2 By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Data Analytics And Advisory Services

Regional Insights into the Agriculture Analytics Market
In 2024, North America was the largest region in the market. Asia-Pacific, however, is projected to be the fastest-growing region within the forecast period. The agricultural analytics market report explores several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

