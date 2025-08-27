Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Anticipated to Grow at 9.3% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

Next Generation Battlefield Technology Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market In 2025?

The next-generation battlefield technology market size for has seen a robust expansion in the past years. The market, worth $16.01 billion in 2024, is predicted to reach $17.54 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Factors prompting this growth during the historical period are an escalation in asymmetric warfare, a need for immediate situational awareness, an uptick in cybersecurity threats, increased cross-border conflicts, and the expansion of military modernization programs.

Anticipated to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, the market size of next generation battlefield technology is projected to reach $25.08 billion in 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The expected growth during the forecasted period can be linked to increased defense spending, 5G penetration in battlefield technology, the need for high-tech surveillance systems, escalation in cyber and electromagnetic warfare, and the necessity for instant data analytics. The prime trends projected to shape the market during this period encompass quantum-resistant communications, adoption of AI-integrated decision support systems, use of directed energy weapons, advancement in wearables for soldiers, and the application of digital twin technology for replicating battlefield conditions.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market?

The expansion of defense budgets is anticipated to fuel the advancement of the next generation battlefield technology market. These budgets relate to the financial means provided by a government for the sustenance of its military affairs, personnel, equipment, and defense infrastructure. The escalation of defense budgets is attributed to the rising geopolitical tensions resulting from escalating conflicts and regional security challenges globally. These budgets pave the way for the advancement of next-generation battlefield technology by allocating resources for progressive research and development, thereby facilitating innovation in areas such as AI, autonomy, and directed energy systems. They also bolster military preparedness by hastening the implementation of cutting-edge solutions and enhancing operational efficiency and strategic capabilities. For example, in April 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a non-government organization based in Sweden, reported that worldwide military expenditure hit $2.443 trillion, a rise of 6.8% compared to 2022. Consequently, the surge in defense budgets is stimulating the growth of the next generation battlefield technology market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Next Generation Battlefield Technology Industry?

Major players in the Next Generation Battlefield Technology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• The Boeing Company

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems Inc.

• Thales S.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Leidos Holdings Inc.

• Rheinmetall AG

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market In The Globe?

Leading companies in the next generation battlefield technology space are emphasizing the production of inventive solutions like a sophisticated digital platform, aimed at optimizing precision, the utilization of real-time data, and combat effectiveness. Next-generation battlefield technology's digital platform is a unified system that capitalizes on high-level computing, artificial intelligence, and protected communications to facilitate instantaneous data distribution, decision-making, and cooperation among manned and unmanned combat systems. For example, Rheinmetall AG, a defense and automotive technology firm from Germany, introduced BattleSuite, a futuristic digital platform in May 2025. This platform aims to transform military activities by instituting a consolidated, efficient, and protected battlefield network. BattleSuite is constructed to digitalize the battlefield, thus allowing flawless coordination among soldiers, vehicles, and unmanned systems. It provides real-time situational understanding, secure data transmission, and AI-powered decision assistance at every operational level. By offering integrated, networked warfare competencies, it strengthens command effectiveness, reduces response durations, and increases the potential for mission success.

What Segments Are Covered In The Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market Report?

The next generation battlefield technology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Artificial Intelligence, Internet Of Things, 3D Printing, Wearable Devices

2) By Command And Control Systems: Battle Management Systems, Communication Systems, Situational Awareness Systems, Decision Support Systems, Data Fusion Systems

3) By Military Robotics: Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Robotic Process Automation, Autonomous Weapon Systems, Robotic Logistics Systems

4) By Weapons Systems: Smart Weapons, Directed Energy Weapons, Precision-Guided Munitions, Missile Systems, Electromagnetic Weapons

5) By Application: Logistics And Transportation, Surveillance And Reconnaissance, Cyber Security, Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), Intelligence And Data Warfare, Combat Simulation, Training And Health Monitoring, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Artificial Intelligence (AI): Autonomous Combat Systems, Decision Support Systems, Target Recognition And Tracking, Predictive Maintenance, Cyber Defense Artificial Intelligence (AI), Artificial Intelligence (AI) Command And Control Systems

2) By Internet Of Things (IoT): Connected Soldier Systems, Smart Bases And Infrastructure, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Battlefield Sensor Networks, Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Vehicles And Drones, Integrated Combat Systems

3) By 3D Printing: Spare Parts And Component Manufacturing, On-Demand Weapon Systems Prototyping, Customized Ammunition Production, Medical Applications, Vehicle And Drone Parts, Lightweight Structural Components

4) By Wearable Devices: Exoskeletons, Smart Helmets, Health Monitoring Devices, Communication Wearables, Location And Navigation Wearables, Cognitive Load Monitoring Devices

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Next Generation Battlefield Technology Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for next-generation battlefield technology. However, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the following years. The regions included in this market report are North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

