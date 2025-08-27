Neon-22 Market Size Worth $3.1 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Neon-22 Market Worth?

Over the past years, the neon-22 market has seen robust growth. Projected to increase from $2.31 billion in 2024 to $2.45 billion in 2025, it demonstrates an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The historical surge in market size stems from factors like mounting use of lasers within manufacturing procedures, burgeoning needs in high-purity applications, soaring demand for semiconductors, growing patronage of medical imaging, and an uptick in the appeal of retro and vintage aesthetics.

In the coming years, we anticipate robust growth in the market size of neon-22. By 2029, the market is projected to reach a valuation of $3.10 billion, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The expansion during the predicted period could be due to the escalating need for solar PV production, growing industry demands from electronics, increased application in the food and beverage (F&B) sector, rising investments in manufacturing and processing sectors, and Government backing. During the forecast period, key trending aspects will include advancements in production processing technology, progression in lighting technology, invention of new extraction methods, enhancement of cryogenic separation techniques, and cutting-edge developments in excimer laser technology.

What Are The Factors Driving The Neon-22 Market?

The escalation in semiconductor manufacturing requirements is anticipated to fuel the neon-22 market's growth expansion. The term semiconductor manufacturing pertains to the creation of microchips and integrated circuits, necessitating high-purity gases such as neon-22 for photolithography in advanced chip fabrication. Increased government investment and incentives to enhance domestic chip production and supply chain resilience are causing a surge in semiconductor manufacturing. Neon-22 is a critical component in excimer lasers used in precise photolithography procedures during chip production, thereby supporting semiconductor manufacturing. As per a report released by the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), a US-based trade group in February 2025, global semiconductor sales rose by 19.1% from $526.8 billion in 2023 to $627.6 billion in 2024. As a result, the escalating demand for semiconductor manufacturing is propelling the neon-22 market's growth. The growth of the neon-22 market is expected to be influenced by the development of the healthcare industry owing to increased demands for sophisticated diagnostics and treatments. The term healthcare industry encompasses a wide range of organizations, services, professionals, and technologies that strive to promote, maintain, and restore human health. The expansion of the healthcare industry is driven by rapid technological advancements which enhance diagnostics, treatments, and patient outcomes. Neon-22 is critical in the healthcare industry for its role as a stable tracer isotope, which facilitates precise diagnostic imaging and research, leading to improved patient care and treatment outcomes. As per a May 2024 report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, an Australia-based government body, hospitalizations increased by 4.6% from the previous year's 11.6 million in 2021-22 to 12.1 million in 2022-23. Moreover, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a US-based federal agency, in December 2024, healthcare spending in the US rose by 7.5% in 2023, reaching $4.9 trillion or $14,570 per person. Therefore, the expansion of the healthcare industry is catalyzing the neon-22 market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Neon-22 Market?

Major players in the Neon-22 Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Linde plc

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Merck KGaA

• Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

• Airgas Inc.

• Messer Group GmbH

• Messer SE & Co. KGaA

• BOC Limited

• Matheson Tri-Gas Inc.

• Hubei Newradar Electronic Gas Co. Ltd.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Neon-22 Market Share?

The neon-22 market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: 5N (99.999% Purity), 4N (99.99% Purity), Other Types

2) By Applications: Semiconductor Manufacturing, Medical Imaging, Lighting, Research And Development

3) By End-User: Healthcare And Medical Industry, Semiconductor And Electronics Industry, Research And Academic Institutions, Industrial And Manufacturing Sector, Aerospace And Defense, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By 5N (99.999% Purity): Ultra-High Purity, High-Precision Scientific Research, Advanced Laser Systems

2) By 4N (99.99% Purity): Industrial-Grade Gas, Specialty Lighting, Plasma Display Panels

3) By Other Types: Mixtures With Other Noble Gases, Research-Grade Neon, Calibration Gas Blends

What Are The Regional Trends In The Neon-22 Market?

In the 2025 Neon-22 Global Market Report, North America emerged as the most significant region for the year 2024. However, the highest growth rate is projected for the Asia-Pacific region within the forecasted period. The report encapsulates details from regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

