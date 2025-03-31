New Mini-Documentary Highlights the Life-Changing Impact of Home-Based Care

Brandon’s story exemplifies why protecting access to home medical equipment is so critical. Millions of Americans depend on these products every day to live at home.” — Tom Ryan, AAHomecare President & CEO

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – A motocross accident changed Brandon’s life forever—but his story didn’t end there. Thanks to home-based care, essential medical equipment, and a strong support system, Brandon turned his challenges into opportunities. Today, as a biomedical engineer at the Department of Veterans Affairs, he holds four patents developing groundbreaking assistive technologies, helping shape the future for generations of people with disabilities.A new mini-documentary, Brandon’s Story, brings to life the tremendous impact of home medical equipment (HME) – from wheelchairs to oxygen therapy to supplies that allow people to manage their health at home. Like millions of Americans, Brandon’s ability to live at home, work, and participate in the community hinges on access to these critical products and services.“Homecare matters to me because it allows me to live my life the way I want to live it,” Brandon shares in the film.For families, caregivers, and policymakers, Brandon’s journey serves as a powerful reminder: home-based care is more than a convenience – it’s a lifeline. It’s also cost-effective, maximizes health outcomes, and remains the preferred option for most individuals and families.Watch Brandon’s Story and learn how home-based care is changing lives: aahomecare.org/value-of-hme The mini-documentary was created by the American Association for Homecare (AAHomecare), the national trade association advocating for access to home medical equipment and supplies. The organization works with policymakers and payers to ensure people like Brandon can receive the care they need where they want to be – at home.“Brandon’s story exemplifies why protecting access to home medical equipment is so critical,” explains Tom Ryan, President/CEO of AAHomecare. “Millions of Americans depend on these products every day to live at home. The HME community is committed to ensuring that end users, families, and caregivers have access to the equipment and support they need.”About:American Association for Homecare is a 501(c)6 national nonprofit association leading advocacy efforts on behalf of home medical equipment (HME) providers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders working to protect access to high quality medical products and home-based care for millions of Americans. aahomecare.org

