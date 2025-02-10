AAHomecare Debuts Annual Impact Report, Highlighting 2024 Wins & Power of Community

Report details how AAHomecare works alongside its members to strengthen the home medical equipment community & the patients they serve.

Our 2024 Impact Report demonstrates what’s possible when our industry comes together, reflecting the strength of our community and the critical role AAHomecare plays in advancing HME priorities.” — Tom Ryan, AAHomecare President & CEO

ARLINGTON, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AAHomecare, the national trade association representing the home medical equipment (HME) community, released its 2024 Impact Report, showcasing a year of strategic advocacy, innovative tools, and community-driven progress. This comprehensive report highlights the ways AAHomecare worked alongside its members to strengthen the HME community, protect patient access to care, and deliver results that directly impact providers and the people they serve.AAHomecare’s 2024 scorecard includes payer and policy wins that impact reimbursement and operations, new tools to navigate industry challenges, and fostering collaboration across the HME community. These outcomes directly impact the ability of businesses to thrive and millions of individuals to access home medical equipment and supplies.“This is about real-world impact—not just for the HME industry, but for the end users and families who rely on home-based care every day,” said Tom Ryan, President and CEO of AAHomecare. “Our 2024 Impact Report demonstrates what’s possible when our industry comes together, reflecting the strength of our community and the critical role AAHomecare plays in advancing HME priorities. As we look ahead to 2025, we’re focused on continuing to deliver meaningful results for the HME community.”Key takeaways from the report include:• Advocacy Wins that Matter: From reimbursement relief to regulatory progress at the federal and state levels, these victories keep businesses operational and protect end user access to care.• Member Resources that Deliver Results: Educational tools and council initiatives to help the HME community address emerging trends and operational challenges while strengthening their businesses.• Building a Stronger Community: A collective effort from members and staff that amplifies the HME voice at every level.“Compiling this report was an inspiring reminder of how much we can achieve together,” remarks Ashley Plauché, Sr Director of Brand Marketing at AAHomecare. “Every accomplishment reflects the passion and dedication of our members and team to ensuring people receive the care they deserve at home. We’re proud to celebrate these achievements and excited about the momentum we’ve built for the year ahead.”See the full report at aahomecare.org/Impact-Report-24 AAHomecare invites all members of the HME community—whether current members or those considering joining—to explore the report and see how the Association is advancing the industry, delivering value to its members, and strengthening our industry’s ability to provide exceptional home-based care to millions of people.About:American Association for Homecare is a 501(c)6 national nonprofit association leading advocacy efforts on behalf of home medical equipment (HME) providers, manufacturers, and other stakeholders working to protect access to high quality medical products and home-based care for millions of Americans. Learn more: aahomecare.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.