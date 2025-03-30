Submit Release
State Prison Inmate Death Under Investigation

Maryland State Police News Release

(WESTOVER, MD) – Maryland State Police investigators continue an investigation into the death of a state prison inmate in Somerset County.

The inmate is identified as Shane Lanham, 28 years old.  Lanham was declared deceased on March 29 by emergency medical service personnel. He was a state prison inmate serving time at the Eastern Correctional Institute in Westover.

A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified.  He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified pending further investigation.

On Saturday, March 29, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) about an inmate death. The preliminary investigation indicates Lanham was in a cell with another inmate prior to being found lying on the ground and unresponsive by officers at the Eastern Correctional Institute. Lanham was declared deceased by emergency medical service personnel.

Maryland State Police investigators along with crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to the scene.

Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office for review.  The investigation is active and ongoing.

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

