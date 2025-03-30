Road Closures Winhall

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Brazers Way in Winhall is closed between Sunbowl Ridge Road and Pikes Falls Road to a tree and wires down.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.











