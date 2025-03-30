Derby Barracks/Runaway Juvenile UPDATE

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A5001057 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 3/27/25 @ 2338 Hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Brighton, VT RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Cienna Bishop AGE: 14 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

** Update ** Child has been located.

On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks was notified that Cienna Bishop had left from her residence in Brighton, VT, at approximately 1500 hours of 03/26/25. There are no specific concerns for Bishop's safety however her whereabouts are unknown at this time. Bishop was described as Caucasian, approximately 5'1 in height and 100 pounds in weight, with blue eyes and blond hair. A recent picture of Bishop is attached with this news release. Anyone with information that may lead to locating Bishop, is urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Tips can also be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit .



Sergeant Abigail Drew Patrol Commander Derby Barracks 35 Crawford Road Derby, VT 05829 802-334-8881

