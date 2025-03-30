Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Runaway Juvenile UPDATE

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:  25A5001057

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy                             

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 3/27/25  @ 2338 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brighton, VT

 

RUNAWAY JUVENILE: Cienna Bishop                                                   

AGE: 14

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:


** Update **

Child has been located.


              On the above date and time, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks was notified that Cienna Bishop had left from her residence in Brighton, VT, at approximately 1500 hours of 03/26/25.  There are no specific concerns for Bishop's safety however her whereabouts are unknown at this time.  Bishop was described as Caucasian, approximately 5'1 in height and 100 pounds in weight, with blue eyes and blond hair.  A recent picture of Bishop is attached with this news release.  Anyone with information that may lead to locating Bishop, is urged to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.  Tips can also be submitted online at  https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.



Sergeant Abigail Drew

Patrol Commander

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

