Week-long Diplomatic Trip to Egypt Set to Broaden The Trueness Project's Impact in Africa

Benvictor Makau, Assistant Director of The Trueness Project, enjoys a tour at the art and craft facility at Egypt's Society of Culture and Development during his diplomatic visit to Egypt. Photo: ESCD/AFLI/The Trueness Project. Benvictor pays a courtesy call to Dr. Heba Mohamed (center), Vice President of the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information (AFLI); and Rasha Hassan, Head of Programs Sector, Egypt's Society for Culture & Development. Photo: ESCD/AFLI/The Trueness Project. Benvictor (right) shares The Trueness Project's programs with the Egypt's Ministry of Youth and Sports (EMYS) officials, led by Dr. Mohamed Abd El Moneim El Sakka (second right), Director General of Strategic Planning and Policies and Head of the Economic Unit, EMYS. Courtesy call by Benvictor to Dr. Howayda Kamel, Advisor of Public and International Relations at the National Library and Archives of Egypt. Photo: NLAE/The Trueness Project. Posing for a photo at the entrance to the National Library and Archives of Egypt building. Photo: The Trueness Project.

NAIROBI, KENYA, March 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Trueness Project successfully concluded a diplomatic mission to Egypt, spearheaded by Benvictor Makau, the organization's Assistant Director.This weeklong engagement between 24th and 28th March 2025, aimed to foster strategic partnerships, enhance youth leadership development, and strengthen collaborations for community empowerment across Africa and beyond.The nonprofit's official spend the week meeting and telling key organizational and government leaders more about The Trueness Project and the impact it has had on lives spread across different countries it has been serving, and pursuing partnership opportunities for expansion and stronger impact.Courtesy Call to AFLI and ESCDBenvictor paid a courtesy call to Dr. Heba Mohamed, Vice President of the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information (AFLI) and Libraries Technical Manager at Egypt's Society for Culture and Development (ESCD), alongside her counterpart, Rasha Hassan, Head of Programs Sector at ESCD.Their discussions focused on AFLI’s role in advocating for libraries, funding community programs, and leading training initiatives across the 11 Middle Eastern countries it operates in.The Trueness Project explored potential collaborations in youth leadership development and the upcoming leadership course they are launching in June.The discussions also delved into the three organizations leveraging second-degree partnerships to expand their impact, with each endorsing the other to their partners and collaborators.They gave him a tour of their facilities—including a music school, arts and talent development center, adult and children libraries, and digital skills training hub—all of which highlighted shared values in education and empowerment.To support their mission, The Trueness Project made a donation benefiting children from less privileged communities, to support their art and talent promotion programs at ESCD.AFLI was founded in 1986 in Tunisia. According to the American Library Association, AFLI "is considered the leading Arab body representing the interests of the library profession and people who rely on libraries and information professionals."Engaging Egypt's Ministry of Youth and SportsThe diplomatic engagements in Egypt also led Benvictor to pay a courtesy call to Dr. Mohamed Abd El Moneim El Sakka, Director General of Strategic Planning and Policies & Head of the Economic Unit at the Office of the Minister of Youth and Sports He was also received by Dr. Abdelawal from the Sports Department and other senior officials from the Ministry’s Economic Unit and related departments.He shared insights into The Trueness Project's mission and ongoing initiatives to empower youth across Africa.The discussions focused on the place of strategic collaborations in youth leadership training, youth mentorship, and sports-driven community development for talent and peace promotion.A key highlight was The Trueness Project’s upcoming Youth Leadership Mentorship Course, designed to equip young leaders with essential skills to drive meaningful change in their communities.The Ministry officials showed a keen interest in it, terming it a timely and critical approach to empowering the youth, and all ages in general, through capacity building.Additionally, the meeting delved into the introduction and promotion of Flag Football in Kenya, an initiative The Trueness Project is keen on advancing as part of its youth engagement strategy of talent promotion for gradual and sustainable national transformation.The Ministry officials showed great enthusiasm for this initiative, recognizing the sport's potential in fostering teamwork, discipline, and leadership among young people.Beyond sports, the engagement also explored potential areas for collaboration, including leadership and economic empowerment programs that align with the Ministry’s strategic vision and The Trueness Project's mission for youth development in Egypt and the Arab world.The leaders expressed a strong interest in working with The Trueness Project to expand its impact in Egypt and other regions, setting the stage for continued engagements and joint programs.The visit underscored a shared commitment to empowering youth through sports, mentorship, and strategic partnerships.As The Trueness Project continues to extend its reach into more countries, especially in Africa, this collaboration marks an important step toward fostering youth leadership and community transformation on a broader scale.Strategic Meeting with the National Library and Archives of EgyptOn March 27, Benvictor visited and held discussions with Dr. Howayda Kamel, Advisor of Public and International Relations at the National Library and Archives of Egypt, and a Member of the IFLA Standing Committee for Education and Training.Given the pivotal role of national libraries in reaching underserved communities, the meeting focused on strategic partnerships for leadership resource development, cross-donation of leadership books, and translation initiatives to widen access to leadership materials.Worth noting is that The Trueness Project is already implementing an MoU with the Kenya National Library Service, and is seeking more national and public libraries to join hands with and donate and distribute leadership boos to as many individuals, communities, and countries as possible.Established in 1870, the National Library and Archives of Egypt manages 28 public libraries in Cairo and Giza, under the Ministry of Culture, and serves as a key player in publishing and preserving ancient and modern history and knowledge.The Trueness Project looks forward to leveraging this partnership to distribute leadership resources to regions in need.To make the nonprofit's leadership course reach and transform a broader audience, Dr. Kamal noted that the library would be glad to assist in translating the leadership training resources into Arabic. That is set to make them productive to the huge target audience in Egypt and across the Arab world.Exploring Cultural and Historical Heritage at Al Azhar ParkAmong various other history-rich places in Egypt, Benvictor also visited Al Azhar Park in Cairo, a lush green space offering a tranquil retreat in the heart of the city. The visit underscored The Trueness Project’s appreciation for nature and environmental conservation, butterfly-like transformation, and cultural heritage.The Park has butterflies, The Trueness Project's symbol of transformation!It is also adjacent to Al Azhar University and Mosque, institutions that have shaped Islamic scholarship and governance for over a millennium.This visit reinforced the organization's belief in the power of education, history, and leadership in shaping future generations.Commitment to Global CollaborationThe Trueness Project remains committed to forming meaningful partnerships that enhance youth leadership, education, and community development across countries."This diplomatic trip to Egypt marks a significant step toward global impact, and The Trueness Project looks forward to implementing the insights and collaborations gained during this trip.The strategic engagement means a lot to us as an organization, and our hands remain open to welcome all partners ready to join us and change the world with us," commented M. Teresa Lawrence, President and Executive Director of The Trueness Project, in appreciation of all individuals and organizations involved in making the trip a success.Are you seeking ways to support the nonprofit organization to achieve more impact and touch more lives? Learn more about how to get involved on their website.About The Trueness ProjectThe Trueness Project is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on easing suffering globally by empowering individuals and communities to live authentic and fulfilling lives by realizing and tapping into their capabilities and talents. Through education support, leadership training and mentorship, donations of leadership books, curation and hosting of peace-promoting events, and strategic collaborations, they have been serving various countries in and outside Africa.For media inquiries, interviews, or further information, please contact:

