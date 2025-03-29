Tennessee Guardsmen respond to Anderson County Wildfire

Soldiers from Knoxville’s 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion load a Bambi Bucket into a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter to support wildfire response in Anderson County. Bambi Buckets are used to provide hundreds of gallons of water from local area water sources to combat wildfires. (photo by Maj. Hulon Holmes)

