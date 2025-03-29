Atlanta, GA (March 29, 2025) – At the request of the Atlanta Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an in-custody death in Atlanta, Georgia. Edward Bailey, age 39, of Atlanta, GA, died during the incident.

Preliminary information indicates that on March 28, 2025, shortly after 5:00 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department received a 911 call about a domestic dispute involving gunfire at a home on William Nye Drive. When officers arrived, a man, later identified as Bailey, ran out of the home. Officers pursued him as he jumped over fences into adjacent yards before taking him into custody.

Officers noticed that Bailey’s leg was bleeding and provided medical aid before taking him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bailey was taken to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.