Health PEI Launches Program to Enhance Vision Care for Elementary Students

CANADA, March 28 - As of April 1, Health PEI will launch the Program for Elementary Eye Care (PEEC), a new program that will fund annual eye exams and up to three prescription pairs of glasses per student during elementary school.

This program, the first of its kind in Canada, aims to address the increasing demand for accessible vision care for children aged 6-12 by ensuring that eligible students and families receive the financial support they need.

Building on the success of the Eye See Eye Learn (ESEL) program, which provides coverage for one (1) eye exam and one (1) pair of corrective lenses for pre-kindergarten to kindergarten aged children, the new Program for Elementary Eye Care (PEEC) has been developed in partnership with the Prince Edward Island Association of Optometrists (PEIAO).

The PEEC is a direct response to advocacy from Island families and health care professionals, aligning with the Canadian Association of Optometrists' recommendations for annual eye exams for school-aged children.

“Annual eye exams are crucial for the early detection and management of vision problems, which can significantly impact a child’s learning and educational engagement. By offering this support, the Program for Elementary Eye Care helps ensure that every child has the opportunity to achieve their full potential. - Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness

Program for Elementary Eye Care (PEEC) Details:

Families need to register their child and/or children online at HealthPEI.ca/VisionCare to confirm eligibility.

The PEEC is available to students who are enrolled in or eligible to be enrolled in grades one through six and possess a current PEI Health Card.

PEEC covers annual eye exams and up to three prescription pairs of glasses per student during elementary school. It covers up to $300 for single vision lenses and up to $350 for specialty or bifocal lenses.

Operating as a payor of last resort, the PEEC will cover the full cost of eye exams once other financial resources (including private insurance) have been utilized.

“Vision care is health care, and childhood eye exams and corrective lens make a huge difference in the lives and ongoing wellness of children. I want to acknowledge and thank our partners for supporting this important work. The launch of the Program for Elementary Eye Care reflects our ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of our community."

- Melanie Fraser, CEO of Health PEI.

“Island optometrists have always been committed to providing excellent eye care to all patients. We are pleased that the new Program for Elementary Eye Care will help to improve access to routine annual examinations which have been linked to increased academic performance and are beneficial for monitoring health concerns. Intervention with appropriate correction, glasses or contacts or other visual aids, during the elementary years will have long term benefits into the future.”

- Dr. Carolyn Acorn, member of the Prince Edward Island Association of Optometrists (PEIAO)

For more information about the Program for Elementary Eye Care, including how to apply, visit HealthPEI.ca/VisionCare, email visioncare@ihis.org or call 902-213-2970



