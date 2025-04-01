Merchant Lynx Services Ranks high on Inc. Fastest Growing Privately Owned Companies in the U.S.

1,132 companies blazing the trail in 2025 and Merchant Lynx Services in Palm Beach Gardens, FL is at the top of the list, ranked #136.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merchant Lynx Services is excited to announce that it has achieved the impressive 136th position on this year's Inc. 5000 Southeast Regional list. This esteemed ranking highlights over 1,132 outstanding privately owned companies that are leading the way in innovation and excellence, making this recognition a significant milestone worth celebrating.As a family-owned Full-Service Provider ISO in the payment industry, Merchant Lynx Services is celebrated for its exceptional leadership and commitment to quality. With a vast 20,000-square-foot facility in Florida, the company brings over 29 years of expertise in providing customized services to merchants and agents. Each year, this merchant acquirer continues to receive notable awards for its achievements. The company was recognized by Inc., previously, as it made the Inc. 5000 List for 2024.John P. Kucyk, the President and CEO of Merchant Lynx Services, stated, “This recognition from Inc. reflects the dedication of our team in providing outstanding service and value, while consistently growing our merchant base and exceeding our previous growth records. We are honored to achieve such a high ranking and are committed to improving year after year on this journey."

