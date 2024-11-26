Florida Merchant Services Company Helps to Feed 40,000 Floridians

Merchant Lynx Services announces that it will be sponsoring two mobile food pantries with Treasure Coast Food Bank.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merchant Lynx Services is pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring two mobile food pantries with a $5,000 donation to Treasure Coast Food Bank."It’s astonishing and disheartening that hunger continues to affect so many families and people in Florida. Merchant Lynx Services is uniquely positioned to take action and support the mission of Treasure Coast Food Bank in their efforts to provide meals for those in need. We are excited to sponsor the Mobile Pantry Program with a gift of $5,000, which will provide an incredible 40,000 meals for our neighbors facing hunger. The impact of TCFB’s work is remarkable, and we are deeply committed to the communities we serve." - John P Kucyk, President and CEO Merchant Lynx Services.”AJ Cross, Vice President of Merchant Lynx Services will be present on December 3, 2024, at the Martin County Fairgrounds, 2616 SE Dixie Highway, Stuart, FL 34996 to personally present Treasure Coast Food Bank with the $5,000 check and volunteer to distribute meals. The second mobile pantry event will take place December 4, 2024, at Lakewood Park“We’re thankful to Merchant Lynx Services for their generous donation. Their gift will provide thousands of meals to our neighbors through the Mobile Pantry Program, which meets families where they are and reaches underserved areas on the Treasure Coast. This support helps us fill plates and hearts this holiday season,” said Judith Cruz Treasure Coast Food Bank President & CEO.About Treasure Coast Food BankTreasure Coast Food Bank provides nutritious food to individuals and families throughout Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties in Florida. Our nonprofit organization understands the importance of supporting our community members and we are committed to alleviating hunger and its lasting effects in our region. We procure, store, and distribute food to a robust network of over 300 partner agencies. In addition to distributing food and nonfood essentials, we aim to eliminate hunger by addressing the root causes of this critical issue and posing solutions to thosefacing poverty. Our diverse set of programs allow people to achieve self-sufficiency. This approach unveils the long-term solutions to hunger in our communities.As a member of the Feeding America network, we partner with other food security organizations across the United States. We currently serve nearly 250,000 individuals through our various programs www.stophunger.org About Merchant Lynx ServicesMerchant Lynx Services is an Inc. 5000, award-winning merchant services and payment technology company, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Serving thousands of large to small business owners across the nation, the company is focused on payment innovation, savings and unparalleled service and support. The company owns construction payments giant, National Credit Card Processing Group and leading LynxPOS, hybrid point of sale system. www.merchantlynx.com Media ContactsMerchant Lynx ServicesAJ Crossaj@merchantlynx.com | 561-365-5683Treasure Coast Food BankJacqueline Kenney / Marketing & Communications Managerjkenney@tcfoodbank.org | 772.446.1757

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.