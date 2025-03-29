Dr. Tamara Mitchell-Davis and Co-Authors Become Best-Selling Authors

Pen to Profit

Nine Women Unite to Share Powerful Journeys of Faith, Resilience, and Purpose-Driven Success

CT, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author, speaker, and visionary Dr. Tamara Mitchell-Davis has done it again. On March 26, 2025, she—along with a powerhouse group of co-authors—achieved best-seller status with the release of Propelled into Purpose: Stories of Strength, Faith, and Courage. The book features deeply personal and transformative stories from ten dynamic women: Stacey Martin, Carolyn Brown, Felisha Hughes, Marcie Dunbar, Alicia Hurtt, Holly McCarthy, Liz Vereen, Tiffany Mack-Mohammed, Dr. Tamara Mitchell-Davis, herself, and foreword written by Sherri Somers-Bell.Together, these women share what it looks like to rise—through faith, resilience, and inner strength—after life attempts to knock you down. From grief, obstacles, personal loss and educational setbacks to spiritual awakenings and entrepreneurial breakthroughs, Propelled into Purpose is a tribute to what happens when women refuse to give up.In just 24 hours, the book climbed the charts and became a best-seller in multiple categories, proving that these messages of perseverance and purpose are exactly what readers are hungry for in today’s world.“This book is more than a collection of stories—it’s a movement,” said Dr. Tamara Mitchell-Davis. “Each of these women took a leap of faith to share a piece of their journey. The vulnerability, the truth, the healing—it’s all in there. And its touching lives in ways we couldn’t have imagined.”Dr. Tamara, a Connecticut native, is no stranger to success. She is now a 15x award-winning, best-selling author, known for helping women use their stories to build platforms, businesses, and legacies. Her work empowers others to transform their pain into purpose and profit. With this latest achievement, she continues to solidify her role as a leading voice in personal development and storytelling.Meet the Authors:Stacey Martin brings insight on finding purpose through grief.Carolyn Brown shares a powerful testimony of navigating seasons of change that led her into entrepreneurship.Felisha Hughes writes about finding forgiveness, gratitude, and healing from childhood trauma.Marcie Dunbar opens up about being a single mother and not giving up on her dreams.Alicia Hurtt offers wisdom on letting go of fear and stepping into purpose.Holly McCarthy brings a raw, honest account of rebuilding her life when the odds were stacked against her.Liz Vereen writes about self-discovery and not allowing the opinions of others to count her out as a Latina woman.Tiffany Mack-Mohammed shares how holding onto faith became her anchor, allowing her to find strength through her “storm” in life.Each chapter is different, yet all are connected by a common thread: the decision to keep going, even when it’s hard. The book serves as both a mirror and a guide for readers looking for clarity, hope, purpose, and next steps.Copies of Propelled Into Purpose can be purchased online at www.tamaramdavis.com or directly on Amazon.To celebrate the launch and further support authors and entrepreneurs, Dr. Tamara is also hosting her signature event, Pen to Profit Author Conference & Awards Gala, on April 3-5, 2025, in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. This 3-day event is designed for authors, coaches, and creatives who want to learn how to monetize their message and build a brand rooted in authenticity. Attendees will walk away with practical strategies to build with their story and position themselves for long-term impact, influence, and income.“This isn’t just about writing a book—it’s about owning your story, standing in your truth, and using it to create opportunity,” Dr. Tamara explained. “Pen to Profit is for the person who knows they have something to say and are ready to stop sitting on their story.”Tickets for the Pen to Profit Conference and Author Awards Gala are now available and can be purchased at www.pentoprofit.live . The event will feature expert speakers, workshops, networking, and access to tools that help participants turn their ideas into published works.With the success of Propelled into Purpose and the growing anticipation for her upcoming event, Dr. Tamara Mitchell-Davis continues to prove that when women tell their stories, lives change—including their own.

