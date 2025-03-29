A' Print and Published Media Design Award Announces Final Call for Entries for 2024-2025 Period

Publishing Industry Awards 2025

International Print Design Competition Extends Omega Submission Period Until April 7, 2025, Offering Global Recognition for Excellence in Print Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Print and Published Media Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition established in 2008, has announced its final call for entries for the 2024-2025 competition period. The award program aims to recognize outstanding achievements in print and published media design through a comprehensive evaluation process. This accolade represents a significant platform for print designers , publishers, and creative professionals to showcase their innovative work on an international stage.The competition holds particular significance in today's digital age, where print design continues to demonstrate its enduring value and impact. Notable past laureates include Alberto March for the Safer Food Editorial Design, Christina Ullman for the Discovering Vienna Historical Coffee Table Book, and Izabela Jurczyk for the UKD Catalog, each exemplifying excellence in different aspects of print design. These winning works have demonstrated substantial contributions to their respective fields, enhancing communication effectiveness and user engagement.The award encompasses multiple categories, including book design, magazine layout, brochure design, and typography. Submissions remain open to individuals, teams, and companies from all countries, accepting works created within the past decade. The omega entry period extends until April 7, 2025, with results scheduled for announcement on May 1st, 2025. Participants may submit entries through a two-stage process, beginning with a preliminary evaluation followed by nomination.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals. The assessment criteria include innovative conceptual approach, effective communication, visual impact, typography excellence, and sustainability considerations. This methodology aims to ensure fair and comprehensive evaluation of each submission.Winners receive the A' Design Award Winner Logo license, international exhibition opportunities, and inclusion in the yearbook publication. The award program provides extensive media coverage through press releases, design media channels, and physical exhibitions. Pro-Edition winners additionally receive invitations to the gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, featuring the presentation of trophies and certificates.The A' Print and Published Media Design Award serves a vital role in advancing society through the recognition of superior print design. By celebrating excellence in print and published media, the competition encourages the development of more effective, sustainable, and innovative design solutions that enhance communication and cultural exchange.Print Designers, Published Media Designers, Typography Experts, and Creative Agencies interested in participating in this international competition may access detailed information about submission requirements and benefits at:About A' Print and Published Media Design AwardThe A' Print and Published Media Design Award stands as an international competition recognizing excellence in print and published media design. The program provides a platform for designers, agencies, and brands to showcase their innovative work and gain global recognition. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and a blind peer-review process, the award identifies exceptional achievements in print design that contribute to advancing industry standards and societal well-being.About A' Design AwardA' Design Award represents an international juried design competition celebrating excellence across multiple disciplines. Established in 2008, the competition operates through a philanthropic mission to advance society through good design. The award program utilizes blind peer-review methodology and pre-established evaluation criteria to recognize outstanding achievements in design. Through its comprehensive prize package and global reach, A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that benefit society, fostering innovation and creativity in the design community. Interested parties may explore past laureates and competition details at: https://printdesignaward.com

