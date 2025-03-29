Submit Release
News Search

There were 483 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,465 in the last 365 days.

Coal Trader’s Handbook: The Definitive Resource for Coal Market Professionals

Sceats Coal Report Ltd. is proud to announce the launch of CoalTradersHandbook.Com a comprehensive free online resource!

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating in the Asia-Pacific coal market and supported by advertising sponsors, The Coal Trader’s Handbook is the first of its kind: a practical, jargon-busting guide written by coal market veterans Peter Sceats and Brian Spector, offering in-depth insight into commercial strategy, pricing mechanisms, and trading terminology.

“We wrote The Coal Trader’s Handbook to become the go-to reference for new coal traders, and a reliable tool for legal professionals navigating the often
complex world of coal trading,” said Peter Sceats. “Publishing this exactly 27 years after I launched the API coal indices feels like a full-circle moment.”

The handbook is presented in an interactive flipbook format and includes essential reference material such as the Independent Standard Coal Contract (ISCC) — a free-to-use FOB Indonesia contract template built for practical use in real-world transactions.

To access the handbook, visit:
CoalTradersHandbook.Com

Contact:
Coal Trader’s Handbook Press Office
📧 info@CoalTradersHandbook.Com
🌐 www.CoalTradersHandbook.Com

Penny Caudle
Sceats Coal Report Ltd
+ +44 20 7101 4714
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Coal Trader’s Handbook: The Definitive Resource for Coal Market Professionals

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more