NanoMalaysia and Centre For Process Innovation, UK, Form Strategic Alliance to Advance Sustainable Innovation

(From L-R) Dr Rezal Khairi Ahmad, Catherine West MP, YB Chang Lih Kang, Madam Ruziah Shafei and Dr Tom Cavell-Taylor during the MOU Exchange between NMB and CPI in London, United Kingdom

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NMB (NanoMalaysia Berhad), a company limited by guarantee under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with CPI (Centre for Process Innovation Limited), a leading innovation centre in applied science and engineering in the United Kingdom. This collaboration aims to drive cross-border innovation in sustainable technologies, focusing on hydrogen, fuel cell, and battery technologies to support Malaysia and the United Kingdom’s hydrogen strategies.The MOU exchange ceremony, held in the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), London, United Kingdom, was witnessed by YB Tuan Chang Lih Kang, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dato’ Zakri Jaafar, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Catherine West MP, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, and Puan Ruziah Shafei, MOSTI’s Deputy Secretary General (Planning & Science Enculturation). Dr Tom Cavell-Taylor, CPI’s Director of Future Business, and Dr Rezal Khairi bin Ahmad, NMB Group’s Chief Executive Officer, represented CPI and NMB Group, respectively, at the ceremony.NMB and CPI will collaborate on industrially driven technology development initiatives in nanobiotechnology, process chemistry, process engineering, and energy materials serving the clean energy sector. Additionally, both parties will explore funding opportunities from UK and Malaysian sources to support innovation projects. The partnership will facilitate knowledge exchange and collaboration between technical experts from both organisations, supporting national capacity-building goals.Through this collaboration, NMB and CPI will develop joint marketing strategies to promote their capabilities and technologies towards market uptake. This knowledge-sharing and technology exchange aspect of the MoU is expected to accelerate the development of the hydrogen economy and energy storage industry while strengthening existing collaborations in Science, Technology, and Innovation between Malaysia and the United Kingdom.The collaboration also aligns with Malaysia’s Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR) objectives, which aim to position Malaysia as a leader in the hydrogen economy by 2050 and the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR). The MoU also complements NMB’s Hydrogen EcoNanoMY and NanoMalaysia Energy Storage Technology Initiative (NESTI) programmes, established under the 12th Malaysia Plan to advance Malaysia’s hydrogen and energy storage ecosystem and industry sectors requiring battery energy storage systems such as electric mobility, renewable energy and digital economy infrastructures. By combining international partnerships with local talents and programmes, the commercial deployment of hydrogen and battery applications in Malaysian and the United Kingdom markets is accelerated.“This partnership is a pivotal step in enhancing Malaysia’s position as a key player in the hydrogen economy and battery technology in ASEAN and also establishing an awareness of our nation’s aforementioned ambitions and NMB’s commercialisation interest in the United Kingdom market,” said Dr Rezal Khairi bin Ahmad, CEO of NMB Group. “Collaborating with CPI will complement and further enhance our technical capabilities, expedite the activation and successful completion of technology development projects, and accelerate the commercialisation of sustainable energy solutions, namely in hydrogen and energy storage, to energise the country’s economic growth.”Dr Tom Cavell-Taylor, Director of Future Business, CPI, said: “At CPI, we believe global collaboration is key to solving complex challenges. This partnership with NanoMalaysia brings together complementary hydrogen and energy storage capabilities, helping accelerate sustainable innovation across both countries. Together, we’re enabling cleaner energy futures that benefit people, places and our planet.”About NMBNMB (NanoMalaysia Berhad) was incorporated in 2011 as a company limited by guarantee (CLBG) under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI). Through the NanoMalaysia Venture Builder Model, it is entrusted with driving the development of nanotechnology and EV components technology and spearheading the hydrogen economy.About Centre for Process Innovation (CPI)Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) is a UK-based deep-tech innovation centre, part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult. CPI provides state-of-the-art facilities and applied scientific knowledge to help businesses develop, prove, and scale new products and processes that contribute to sustainability and industry growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.