NANOMALAYSIA FORGES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH AUSTRALIA’S FORTESCUE IN GREEN HYDROGEN DEVELOPMENT
The MOU marks a pivotal moment in Malaysia's journey for it to be a leading Hydrogen Economy country by 2050.MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, July 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NanoMalaysia Berhad (NMB), a company limited by guarantee under the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Australia’s leading integrated green technology, energy, and metals company, Fortescue. Under the MOU, the Parties agree to work together to determine opportunities for collaboration on research and development in Malaysia’s green hydrogen industry. The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), YB Tuan Chang Lih Kang, witnessed the signing ceremony following a meeting between the two companies while attending the Connecting Green Hydrogen APAC 2024 conference in Melbourne. The MOU marks a pivotal moment in Malaysia's journey for Malaysia to be a leading Hydrogen Economy country by 2050, as outlined in the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR), launched in October last year.
MOSTI is spearheading Malaysia’s science and technology agenda, which includes developing sustainable energy solutions. The HETR is MOSTI’s answer to addressing the three energy challenges - reliability, affordability, and sustainability - on the road to carbon neutrality. For technology and capability development, the roadmap focuses on the 'Build Some, Buy Some' approach in the short-term plan (2022-2030) and aims to encourage the use of both local and foreign hydrogen technologies in Malaysia.
The "build-some, buy-some" principle is critical to achieving low hydrogen generation costs in the world market. Malaysia aims to achieve this by developing a complete ecosystem that includes the supply and value chain in raw materials, processed materials, advanced materials, component fabrication, system and product integration, large-scale production and market penetration through smart joint ventures and project investment.
It will incorporate expertise from international corporations such as Fortescue while local companies develop local technologies based on the primary technology niches. Technology transfer is not only limited to direct usage of imported technologies; expertise can also be gained from education and training. The ecosystem can be optimised in terms of costs via international partnerships, including securing raw materials and intermediate material supplies.
The proposed collaboration between NMB and Fortescue also includes potentially working to develop Hydrogen Hubs in Malaysia. Hydrogen Hubs are areas with a concentration of hydrogen stakeholders across the value chain and consist of the facilities and systems required for hydrogen production, storage, distribution, and transportation. NMB also proposes to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Malaysia known as HEBATT (Hydrogen-Electric Vehicle-Battery) Centre where Fortescue will be able to exchange technological expertise and insight.
Under MOSTI, NMB has initiated the development and innovation of local hydrogen technology solutions and ecosystem construction through the Venture Builder (VB) model in collaboration with industry, academia, industries, inter-ministries, public agencies, and foreign entities. A pivotal achievement in NanoMalaysia's hydrogen endeavours is the "Hydrogen EcoNanoMY" programme under the 12th Malaysia Plan. This programme centres on kick-starting, advancing, and utilising local hydrogen technology and talent. The program focuses on solid-state hydrogen product development, a Hybrid Hydrogen Energy Storage System (H2SS) concept, efficient and cost-effective electrolysers, and platforms for various hydrogen applications, including drones, private and commercial vehicles, portable energy sources, and stationary facilities.
Hydrogen EcoNanoMY has successfully developed a baseline for local hydrogen production, storage, and application technology, as well as important intellectual property, which are the building blocks to launch a hydrogen economy that goes hand in hand with strengthening "technological sovereignty" across the entire value chain in the Asia Pacific, especially Malaysia.
Dr Rezal Khairi Ahmad, CEO of NanoMalaysia Berhad, represented NMB, while Mr Edgar Ramani, Fortescue’s Vice President for Asia Pacific, represented Fortescue. Prof. Emeritus Dato’ Ir. Dr Mohamad Zawawi Bin Ismail, Chairman of NanoMalaysia, and Mr Nik Muhammad Nasyron Syah bin Nik Daud, the Counsel General of Malaysia in Melbourne, attended the meeting and MOU ceremony.
Group Corporate Affairs
NanoMalaysia Berhad
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok