Senate Resolution 61 Printer's Number 506
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 506
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
61
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, MARTIN, COMITTA,
HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, BROWN
AND COSTA, MARCH 28, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 28, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing April 29, 2025, as "World Wish Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is
"Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with
critical illnesses"; and
WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting life-
changing wishes for children and families for 45 years; and
WHEREAS, Make-A-Wish International now brings the hope and
joy of granting wishes to more than 50 countries; and
WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation currently grants a wish
every 33 minutes to a child in the United States and its
territories; and
WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted more than
585,000 wishes worldwide; and
WHEREAS, In fiscal year 2024, active Make-A-Wish chapters in
Pennsylvania granted 708 wishes to children with critical
illnesses in our community; and
WHEREAS, A child is diagnosed with a critical illness every
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.