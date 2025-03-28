Submit Release
News Search

There were 724 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,740 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 61 Printer's Number 506

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 506

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

61

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, MARTIN, COMITTA,

HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, BROWN

AND COSTA, MARCH 28, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 28, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 29, 2025, as "World Wish Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is

"Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with

critical illnesses"; and

WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting life-

changing wishes for children and families for 45 years; and

WHEREAS, Make-A-Wish International now brings the hope and

joy of granting wishes to more than 50 countries; and

WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation currently grants a wish

every 33 minutes to a child in the United States and its

territories; and

WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted more than

585,000 wishes worldwide; and

WHEREAS, In fiscal year 2024, active Make-A-Wish chapters in

Pennsylvania granted 708 wishes to children with critical

illnesses in our community; and

WHEREAS, A child is diagnosed with a critical illness every

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 61 Printer's Number 506

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more