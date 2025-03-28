Senate Resolution 61 Printer's Number 506

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 506

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

61

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, MARTIN, COMITTA,

HAYWOOD, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, CAPPELLETTI, BROWN

AND COSTA, MARCH 28, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 28, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 29, 2025, as "World Wish Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is

"Together, we create life-changing wishes for children with

critical illnesses"; and

WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting life-

changing wishes for children and families for 45 years; and

WHEREAS, Make-A-Wish International now brings the hope and

joy of granting wishes to more than 50 countries; and

WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation currently grants a wish

every 33 minutes to a child in the United States and its

territories; and

WHEREAS, The Make-A-Wish Foundation has granted more than

585,000 wishes worldwide; and

WHEREAS, In fiscal year 2024, active Make-A-Wish chapters in

Pennsylvania granted 708 wishes to children with critical

illnesses in our community; and

WHEREAS, A child is diagnosed with a critical illness every

