MPD Makes Arrests in Columbia Heights Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces three arrests related to a shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in Columbia Heights.

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, at approximately 4:14 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 1000 block of Columbia Road, Northwest for the report of a shooting. Officers located a 17-year-old juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound. The juvenile was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation determined the shooting occurred in an alley in the rear of the 1400 block of Girard Street, Northwest.

description of the suspects was broadcast to responding officers. A short time later two suspects were located and placed under arrest. Officers and detectives on the scene, with the help of investigators inside of MPD’s Real Time Crime Center located video of the shooting, which confirmed both suspects and the victim were involved in an armed dispute. Firearms belonging to one of the suspects and the shooting victim were recovered on the scene.

A 17-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, were charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Endangerment with a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Resisting Arrest. The 17-year-old male was additionally charged with Unlawful Discarding of a Firearm.

The shooting victim, a 17-year-old juvenile male of Southeast, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol without a License and Unlawful Discarding of a Firearm.

CCN: 25044225

