AHA blog: Can collaborative efforts to improve device design improve safety?

Despite elegant efforts to design for safe use, rigorous standards and regulatory requirements, and lots of training of health care professionals, there’s still room to ensure clinicians are using medical devices correctly — especially in high-stress, high-risk situations. Earlier this year, AHA and the Association for Advancement of Medical Instrumentation brought together a small group composed of hospital and health system leaders, device manufacturers and policy leaders to explore how to make devices safer by design. READ MORE

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


