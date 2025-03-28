Governor Abbott Reappoints Miears To Commercial Oyster Mariculture Advisory Board

TEXAS, March 28 - March 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott reappointed Keith Miears to the Commercial Oyster Mariculture Advisory Board for a term set to expire February 1, 2030. The Board regulates the commercial oyster mariculture industry.

Keith Miears of Rockport is retired after working in the tech industry for more than thirty years. He is president of the Texas Oyster Mariculture Association and a board member of FlatsWorthy. Miears received a degree in electronics from the DeVry Institute.