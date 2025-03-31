Buffalo’s Life-Saving AED Registration Contest Exceeds Goal, Maps Over 1,200 AEDs

Greg and Julie Coon, co-founders of Cardiac Crusade (wearing red shirts) with the winners: - Matthew Cobler-Lichter (394 AEDs registered) - Larry Coon (231 AEDs registered) - Karissa Garbarini (126 AEDs registered) - - Moriah Martindale won cleat signed by Josh Allen

Buffalo's AED Registration Contest maps 1,200+ devices, boosting survival rates and uniting the community to save lives.

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Western New Yorkers now have a significantly better chance of surviving sudden cardiac arrest thanks to the dedicated efforts of community volunteers who participated in the recent AED Registration Contest organized by the Social Justice Fellowship at the Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences in partnership with Cardiac Crusade.

The initiative, launched with the ambitious goal of registering 1,000 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) across Western New York, has far surpassed expectations — mapping over 1,200 AEDs, a tenfold increase from the original 115 devices recorded before the contest.

The Problem

When someone experiences sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), the heart suddenly stops beating, and blood is no longer pumped throughout the body. Without circulation, vital organs, especially the brain, begin to die within just three minutes.

Nationwide, the survival rate for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest is just 10%. However, when a shock from an AED is delivered within two minutes, survival rates increase to about 80%. If a shock is given within one minute, survival rates soar to about 90%. Yet, in many cases, the challenge is not the absence of an AED but the inability to find one quickly. Knowing where the nearest AED is located can mean the difference between life and death.

The Solution - Mapping AEDs for Public and First Responder Access

The AED Registration Contest aimed to tackle this challenge head-on using an army of volunteers to register and verify AED locations. This lifesaving database is provided to 911 dispatch systems at no cost, ensuring that emergency responders can guide bystanders to the nearest device without delay. Phase 2 goal is to have these locations on Google and Apple Maps.

Volunteer Efforts Make It Happen

Dozens of local volunteers joined forces to register new AED locations, verify existing entries, and ensure accurate data. Community groups, medical students, healthcare professionals, and everyday citizens rallied around the cause, inspired by the mission to save lives and make their communities safer.

"This contest proved how powerful grassroots efforts can be when the community comes together to make a difference," said Rhonda Drewes, Jacobs School doctoral candidate and contest organizer. "It's incredible to see how the hard work of so many volunteers has led to such a significant increase in AED registrations, ultimately making our community safer."

The Results - A Safer Buffalo

The impact of this effort is staggering. In just a few months, Western New York’s AED map grew from a mere 115 registered devices to over 1,200, empowering both citizens and first responders to act quickly in an emergency.

A Mission to Save Lives

Cardiac Crusade, co-founded by Julie Coon, a sudden cardiac arrest survivor, and her husband Greg, aims to ensure AED locations are readily available in emergencies. "Our goal is to save lives by creating an army of volunteers to register AEDs. This initiative will make AEDs instantly searchable by 911 systems today, and smartphones in the future—helping bystanders and emergency responders locate them quickly," said Julie Coon.

Julie’s survival was made possible because those around her knew CPR and could quickly locate an AED. Her husband, Greg, learned firsthand the urgency of finding AEDs in critical moments. Together, they founded Cardiac Crusade, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, with a mission to make AEDs universally accessible through integration with Google Maps, Apple Maps, and emergency dispatch systems.

Phase 1 of the initiative focuses on building a national database of AEDs. Phase 2 aims to ensure these AED locations are searchable on smartphones and available to emergency dispatchers at no cost. Cardiac Crusade is in discussions with three global mapping companies to turn this vision into reality.

Greg Coon, Co-Founders of Cardiac Crusade, praised the hard work of the community: “This effort shows how a united community can make a real difference in public safety. The increase in registered AEDs will undoubtedly save lives, and we couldn’t have done it without the passion and dedication of our volunteers.”

Next Steps

The success of the Buffalo contest serves as a model for other communities. Cardiac Crusade is looking to expand the program to new cities, building on the momentum and proven success of Western New York.

For more information and to get involved, visit https://cardiaccrusade.org/.

Legal Disclaimer:

