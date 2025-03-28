Evening Update on the Black Cove Complex in Polk and Henderson counties

Additional resources continue arriving to assist with firefighting efforts on the Black Cove Complex. There are now 458 personnel from North Carolina and other states across the nation supporting this incident. Resources assigned to this complex have decreased due to North Carolina personnel resources being needed for response to other North Carolina fires.

A Red Flag Warning over the fire area expired this evening. This warning was issued by the National Weather Service due to increased temperature, low humidity and increased winds. The potential for rain is forecast early next week ahead of a cold front that will approach the region Sunday before crossing the area Monday.

North Carolina fire departments from as far as Swansboro, nearly six hours away, are supporting the incident. Out-of-state resources, including crew and support personnel, have come from Arizona, California, Colorada, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming.

---------------

Black Cove Fire: Currently, the Black Cove Fire is 3,410 acres in size and 23% contained. The fire is burning in timber on state-owned and private land, approximately 2 miles northeast of Saluda, in the Green River Gorge.

Fire behavior has continued to be intense, with rapid fire spread and areas of extreme burning conditions due to shifting winds and dry weather during the day. The southwest portion of Black Cove is still top priority to secure the fire’s edge and protect homes within the Skyland Acres area. To remove unburned fuels between the containment lines and the fire area, strategic firing operations are ongoing into the night around the Big Hungry area down to the Green River. Crews were able to install containment features directly on the fire’s edge, around the fire, east and south of Summer Haven Lane. Crews are securing these areas and will continue to monitor them through the night.

The Black Cove Fire was first reported Wednesday, March 19. The cause of this fire was determined to be a downed powerline.

Deep Woods Fire: Currently, the Deep Woods Fire is 3,797 acres in size and 32% contained. The fire is burning approximately 5 miles northwest of Columbus in timber on state-owned and private land in the Green River Gorge and in the neighboring Holbert Cove community.

The northwestern section of the fire is becoming more secure, as firefighting crews continue to patrol and monitor fire containment lines. Structure protection efforts are ongoing along the southeastern section of the fire. Containment lines have been constructed from Green River Road to Holbert Cove Road by way of Cove Mountain, and strategic firing operations have begun on that section and will continue into the night. The purpose of these “burnouts” is to remove unburned fuels between the containment lines and the active fire. These operations are closely monitored and patrolled to maintain safety and control over the operation.

The Deep Woods Fire was first reported Wednesday, March 19. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fish Hook Fire: Currently, the Fish Hook Fire is 199 acres in size and 95% contained. The fire is burning approximately 5 miles northwest of Mill Spring on private land near Lake Adger.

Firefighting personnel have stopped forward progress of the fire and continue securing firebreaks along the fire’s edges and extinguishing smoldering fuels. Containment is expected to increase in the coming days, and firefighters will remain on scene until the fire no longer poses a threat.

The Fish Hook fire was first reported Thursday, March 20. The cause of this fire was determined to be a downed powerline.

---------------

Community Meeting: On Thursday, March 27 at 6 p.m., the city of Saluda hosted a community meeting for Saluda residents. Fire managers and emergency officials attended to provide updates on the Black Cove, Deep Woods and Fish Hook fires. For those unable to attend the meeting, a recording can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/1070351162.

Evacuations: Evacuation levels are constantly being assessed based on fire activity. For updated or current evacuation notices for Polk County, please refer to Polk County’s website. For updated or current evacuation notices for Henderson County, please refer to Henderson County’s website.

Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR): A TFR is in place at an altitude from the surface up to and including 5,500 feet, daily (24 hours) until further notice. Firefighting aircraft that respond to wildfires fly low in support of ground personnel. Drones can pose a serious threat to pilot and public safety. A drone that disrupts air operations also puts firefighters, residents and property at risk of loss to wildfire.

State of Emergency: On Tuesday, March 26, Governor Josh Stein declared a State of Emergency to expand the state’s capacity to respond to the wildfires burning in Western North Carolina.

Statewide Ban on Open Burning: Effective 8 a.m. Friday, March 21, a ban on all open burning was issued statewide. All burning permits are canceled. No new permits are being issued. The ban remains in effect until further notice. Read news release.

---------------

To check wildfire activity across the state, use the North Carolina Wildfire Public Viewer at https://ncfspublic.firesponse.com/.

Subscribe to receive updates from the N.C. Forest Service about wildfires, burn bans and other topics at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/NCFS/subscriber/new.

-30-