MEDIA ADVISORY: Public hearing regarding proposed NCAC rules change scheduled for June 17

WHO/WHAT: The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division will hold a public hearing to hear any concerns regarding the recently proposed changes to the rules in Chapter 42 of the North Carolina Administrative Code. The proposed amendment currently being considered removes 02 NCAC 42.0201(b)4 to align the state’s required gasoline volatility specifications with those in the current version of American Society for Testing and Materials test method D4814-24a. WHEN: Tuesday, June 17, 10 – 11 a.m. WHERE: Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center – Room A201B 4400 Reedy Creek Road Raleigh, NC 27607

