Three Days Left to Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance and SBA Disaster Loans

LOS ANGELES – Only three days left to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance and U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, nonprofits and businesses impacted by the January wildfires in Los Angeles County. Monday, March 31, is the deadline to apply for both FEMA disaster assistance and SBA low-interest disaster loans.

The deadline to submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form to LA County has been extended to April 15, but the deadline for FEMA Individual Assistance and SBA disaster loans is still Monday, March 31.

Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov (fastest option).

On the FEMA App (available at the Apple App Store or Google Play).

On the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, give FEMA your number for that service. Assistance is available in multiple languages. Lines are open Sunday–Saturday, from 4 a.m.- 10 p.m. Pacific Time.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC). To find a DRC near you, visit the DRC Locator. Addresses are also listed below: UCLA Research Park West

10850 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Open Mon. – Sat.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Altadena Disaster Recovery Center

540 West Woodbury Rd.

Altadena, CA 91001

Open Mon. – Sat.: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For an American Sign Language video on how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance

Apply for an SBA Low-Interest Disaster Loan:

Online at sba.gov/disaster

At SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability may dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

By emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov, where you can get information or request a loan application.

At a Disaster Recovery Center or Business Recovery Center, where you can submit a completed application, or SBA representatives can help you apply. To find a BRC near you, go to Appointment.sba.gov.

Applications for disaster loans may be submitted online using the MySBA Loan Portal at https://lending.sba.gov or other locally announced locations.

The Right of Entry (ROE) form deadline has been extended – submit an ROE form to LA County by April 15:

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.