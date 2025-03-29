Deadline to Submit Right of Entry Forms Extended to April 15

Owner occupied condos and multi-family units now eligible for government funded debris removal program.

The deadline to submit a Right of Entry (ROE) form to be eligible for debris removal by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has been extended to April 15, 2025.

The federally funded debris removal program consists of structural debris removal and requires an ROE form, completed by the property owner and submitted either online or downloaded and submitted in person at a Disaster Recovery Center.

There is no out-of-pocket cost to have debris removed by USACE, however FEMA is unable to duplicate other forms of funding specific to debris removal. If a property has insurance for debris removal, any residual amount not used by the property owner must be provided through the county to offset the cost of debris removal.

All property owners should submit an ROE form by April 15, 2025, either opting into the program or opting out.

FEMA’s authority is typically limited to the removal of debris from public areas, including public schools or administrative facilities. In response to the Los Angeles wildfires, FEMA’s authority has been extended beyond public area debris removal to include single family residences to help mitigate the immediate public health threat and accelerate the economic recovery of impacted communities. Based on a request made this week by the State of California, FEMA has also added owner occupied multi-family units.

Federal Debris Removal Program Eligibility

Single-Family Properties

Private, residential single-family properties are eligible.

Homeowners must opt-in to debris removal by submitting an ROE form by the April 15 deadline.

Multi-Family Properties

Owner Occupied

Each owner of a destroyed unit in a condominium or duplex must submit an ROE form, as well as the homeowner’s association of the building. This allows the county, state, and FEMA to assess the property for eligibility for PPDR.

Residential commercial properties that contain at least one owner-occupied home are eligible for federally funded debris removal. This includes most condominium and some multi-family buildings, even if there is a mix of owner-occupied and rental units within the same building.



Renter Occupied

Rental units are generally not eligible. The owner of the apartment business is expected to use their insurance and hire a licensed contractor to conduct debris removal. See guidance for commercial properties below.

Apartment tenants may be eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program to help them rent another place to live and/or replace personal property that was destroyed in the fire. Applications for the FEMA Individual Assistance program must be submitted by March 31. Apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling the FEMA helpline at 1-800-621-3362, or by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center.



Commercial Properties

Generally, commercial properties are not eligible for federally funded debris removal. FEMA has limited abilities to fund this cleanup. Commercial property owners should work with their insurance company and begin debris removal as soon as possible. If extenuating circumstances exist, businesses owners should communicate them to Los Angeles County.

Businesses may also qualify for SBA low interest loans to assist in their recovery and supplement insurance. To apply for an SBA loan, property owners should visit sba.gov/disaster, call 1-800-659-2955, or visit a Disaster Recovery Center or Business Recovery Center. The deadline for submitting an SBA disaster loan application is March 31.

Public Buildings and Eligible Private Non-Profits

Public applicants and eligible Private Non-Profits (PNPs) that perform an essential service as defined under 44 CFR 206.223 may be eligible for debris removal.

Contact Los Angeles County if you need more information about debris removal:

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.