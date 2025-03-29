Woodside Dental Explains How Dental Insurance Coverage for Root Canals and Crowns Varies

Root canals and crowns are essential treatments for saving damaged teeth, but the level of coverage that dental insurance plans provide may vary.

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the most common questions patients ask at Woodside Dental Care of Ventura is whether their dental insurance covers root canals and dental crowns . Understanding insurance benefits can help patients make informed decisions about their dental health.Root canals and crowns are essential treatments for saving damaged teeth and restoring oral function. While most dental insurance plans provide coverage for these procedures, the level of coverage varies depending on the plan’s terms, deductibles, and annual maximums. Some dental insurance policies may have waiting periods and specific exclusions and limitations.Typically, dental insurance plans categorize treatments into three groups: preventive, basic, and major procedures.- Preventive care (such as cleanings, exams, and X-rays) is often covered at 100%.- Basic procedures (such as fillings and simple extractions) may be covered at 70-80%.- Major procedures, which often include root canals and crowns, are typically covered at 50-60% after meeting the deductible.The Woodside Dental Care team regularly assists patients in navigating their insurance benefits to ensure they receive the necessary treatment with minimal financial surprises. Woodside Dental Care also offers flexible payment plans for those whose insurance may not fully cover the cost of care.For more information about insurance coverage for root canals and crowns, or to schedule a consultation, contact Woodside Dental Care at (805) 647-1322 or visit their website at www.woodsidedentalcare.net About Woodside Dental CareWoodside Dental Care has been serving the Ventura community with high-quality, compassionate dental care for over 30 years. The dedicated team offers a full range of dental services, from preventive care to advanced restorative and cosmetic treatments, ensuring optimal oral health for every patient.

