Full closures of Kūhiō Highway at Hanalei Hillside every half hour April 1-2

Posted on Mar 28, 2025

HANALEI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of intermittent full closures of Kūhiō Highway between the Hanalei Fire Station and ʻŌhiki Road on Tuesday, April 1 and Wednesday, April 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the bottom of each hour. The schedule will be as follows:

 

Time Road Status
8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Full Closure
9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Road Open
9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.          Full Closure
10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Road Open
10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Full Closure
11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Road Open
11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Full Closure
12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Road Open
12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Full Closure
1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Road Open
1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Full Closure
2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Road Open
2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Full Closure
3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Road Open
3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Full Closure
Road opens at 4 p.m.

 

These closures are part of the Hanalei Hill emergency slope stabilization project and are necessary for safety of the vehicles traveling below the work area. During the full closures, the helicopter crew will be placing the wire mesh on the hillside to anchor loose soils.

 

First responders will be given priority through the work area should access be needed.

 

HDOT updates on scheduled lane closure information by island on its website every Friday for the upcoming week. To view scheduled closures for state routes on Kaua‘i visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/kauai/

 

 

Media contact:

HDOT Public Affairs Office

Phone: 808-587-2160

Email: [email protected]

 

