H.R. 1182, Compressed Gas Cylinder Safety and Oversight Improvements Act of 2025

H.R. 1182 would amend the process the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) uses to approve foreign-manufactured cylinders used to transport certain hazardous materials. In particular, the bill would:

Require PHMSA to approve foreign-manufactured cylinders every year, except under conditions specified in the bill (under current law, such approvals generally last for five years);

Broaden the criteria under which PHMSA could deny or reevaluate applications from foreign manufacturers; and

Increase the frequency of inspections at manufacturing facilities.

Using information from PHMSA, CBO expects that the agency would need two full-time equivalent employees to carry out the bill’s requirements at an average annual cost of $200,000 per employee for pay and benefits. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1182 would cost $2 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

