H.R. 1182, Compressed Gas Cylinder Safety and Oversight Improvements Act of 2025

H.R. 1182 would amend the process the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) uses to approve foreign-manufactured cylinders used to transport certain hazardous materials. In particular, the bill would:

  • Require PHMSA to approve foreign-manufactured cylinders every year, except under conditions specified in the bill (under current law, such approvals generally last for five years);
  • Broaden the criteria under which PHMSA could deny or reevaluate applications from foreign manufacturers; and
  • Increase the frequency of inspections at manufacturing facilities.

Using information from PHMSA, CBO expects that the agency would need two full-time equivalent employees to carry out the bill’s requirements at an average annual cost of $200,000 per employee for pay and benefits. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 1182 would cost $2 million over the 2025-2030 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Aaron Krupkin. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.

Phillip L. Swagel Director, Congressional Budget Office

Phillip L. Swagel

Director, Congressional Budget Office

H.R. 1182, Compressed Gas Cylinder Safety and Oversight Improvements Act of 2025

