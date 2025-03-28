S. 546, Technical Correction to the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation Water Rights Settlement Act of 2025

S. 546 would authorize the appropriation of $5.125 million to be deposited into the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes Water Rights Development Fund. The fund was established pursuant to the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation Water Rights Settlement Act of 2009 to rehabilitate water infrastructure projects located on the reservation in Idaho and Nevada.

The settlement agreement was made effective in 2016, and ownership of the fund was transferred to the tribes to be held in trust by the federal government. Assuming appropriation of the authorized amount, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $5 million over the 2025-2030 period.

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Alaina Rhee. The estimate was reviewed by H. Samuel Papenfuss, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.