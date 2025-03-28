Submit Release
Inquest scheduled for Clarkin death

CANADA, March 28 - The Coroner’s Office of PEI has announced that the inquest into the death of Colton Clarkin is scheduled for April 2, 3 and 4.

The inquest will be held at the Sir Louis Henry Davies Law Courts in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, commencing at 9:30am each day.

Dr. Brandon Webber will preside over the inquest, which will examine the facts and circumstances of the death.

 

Media contact:
Kip Ready
Senior Communications Officer
Department of Justice and Public Safety 
kjready@gov.pe.ca
 

