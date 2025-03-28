Two-year project underway on I-90 in northern Sheridan County

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded a $33.92 million bid to Sundance-based Croell Inc. for a reconstruction and realignment project northwest of Ranchester.

Approximately eight miles of the westbound lane of I-90 are scheduled for a mill and overlay this season. In addition to the roadway resurfacing, work to be completed in year one of this two-year contract includes repairing five slides, removing two bridges and replacing them with box culverts, rehabilitating two existing bridges, and lining several culverts throughout that stretch of interstate.

Croell, Inc. began preliminary work in November 2024, making bridge repairs at the Parkman exit and repairing one of five slides near mile marker five in March.

Year 2 work, scheduled for 2026, will include realigning approximately four miles of the eastbound lane from mile marker 3.9 to 8.0. This realignment is required to accommodate multiple slides that have been encroaching on the shoulder for several years. Two additional bridges will be removed and replaced with box culverts within the realignment road section.

In the fall of 2024, WYDOT utilized a soil nailing technique to reinforce and create a new slope and shoulder to prevent any further damage to the travel lane at one location.

Soil nailing is a remedial construction technique used to stabilize unstable natural soil slopes. The process involves drilling holes into the slope face and inserting steel bars, which are then grouted in place. Mesh is attached to the ends of the bars to hold the slope face in position.

To complete the bridge removal and replacement and address the additional slides, the westbound lane of I-90 will be closed, and all traffic will be diverted to the eastbound lane, where traffic will run head-to-head.

Throughout the 2025 construction season, the contractor will mill and overlay the westbound lane.

The contract completion date is November 30, 2026.