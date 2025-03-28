Douglasville, GA (March 27, 2025)- The GBI has arrested and charged Shontelle Mann, age 38, of Stockbridge, GA, with Identity Fraud, Intimidation or Injury of any Officer in or of any Court, Computer Forgery, and Forgery.

In June of 2024, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Office of Special Investigations to investigate death threats made to a Douglas County Superior Court Judge. The threats initially appeared to have originated from an inmate within the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC). Upon further investigation, agents determined that the threats originated from Mann, who was not an inmate, but indicated in the threatening messages that she was an inmate within the GDC.

The Georgia Department of Corrections, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office assisted the GBI in this investigation.

Mann was booked into the Douglas County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Office of Special Investigations at 404-239-2106. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is completed, the case file will be given to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.