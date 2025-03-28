Honoring Veterans: Marine Corps Veteran Opha May Johnson

Opha May Johnson was born in May 1878 in Kokomo, Indiana. After high school, she studied in the shorthand and typewriting department at Wood’s Commercial College in Washington, D.C., and graduated as salutatorian in 1895. Johnson married orchestra conductor Victor Hugo Johnson on Dec. 20, 1898. She then joined the Civil Service and served the U.S. under the Interstate Commerce Commission.

Nearing the end of World War I, the U.S. and other Allied Powers had sustained massive casualties and needed more men on the front lines. On Aug. 8, 1918, Secretary of the Navy Josephus Daniels approved a new plan allowing women could enlist in the Marine Corps. Johnson was the first in line among 300 others, making her the first enlisted woman in the Marine Corps Reserve. While thousands of women across the country would also join in this effort, Johnson quickly rose to prominence as she served as a clerk at Headquarters Marine Corps, managing records and other issues where needed. In September 1918, she was promoted to sergeant, making her the highest-ranking woman in the Marine Corps.

​​In 1919, Johnson became a charter member of Belleau Wood Post No. 1, the first ever post for female Marine Corps reservists. While most women were still not active in the field, their contribution to military office work was crucial to furthering war efforts and breaking barriers along the way. Among the 90 other women who served on this post, Johnson demonstrated that America’s women had just as much passion and commitment to service as its men.

Following the end of World War I, the United States began disenrolling women from service. Nevertheless, Johnson continued her career in service as a clerk in the War Department and continued to work for the Marine Corps as a civil servant until she retired in 1943, where she became active in the American Legion. Though her career was brief, she paved the path women to serve in the U.S. military. Without her efforts and the efforts of many others like her, the Allied Powers in World War I and the cause for women’s equality would have been greatly diminished. Her service opened the doors for generations of women Marines.

Johnson died in August 1955 and was buried near her husband and parents in Rock Creek Cemetery. On Aug. 29, 2018, 100 years after the first women enlisted in the Marines, Johnson received a ceremonial grave marker.

We honor her service.

