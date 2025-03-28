Attorney General Jackley Confirms Recovery of Two Bodies From Wessington Springs House Fire

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, March 28, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that two bodies have been recovered at the scene of a Wessington Springs house fire.

The fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home located in Wessington Springs. The bodies were recovered Friday. No names are being released at this time.

“Two bodies have been recovered at the scene of the Wessington Springs fire. The scene is being preserved, evidence is being collected, and an autopsy will be completed Monday,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We are requesting law enforcement be given the time and space to complete a thorough investigation.”

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation. Others assisting are Jerauld County Sheriff Jason Weber, the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office, and ATF.

