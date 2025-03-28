Attorney General Jackley Confirms Recovery of Two Bodies From Wessington Springs House Fire
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, March 28, 2025
Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley confirms that two bodies have been recovered at the scene of a Wessington Springs house fire.
The fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home located in Wessington Springs. The bodies were recovered Friday. No names are being released at this time.
“Two bodies have been recovered at the scene of the Wessington Springs fire. The scene is being preserved, evidence is being collected, and an autopsy will be completed Monday,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We are requesting law enforcement be given the time and space to complete a thorough investigation.”
South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is leading the investigation. Others assisting are Jerauld County Sheriff Jason Weber, the South Dakota Fire Marshal’s Office, and ATF.
-30-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.