Improving Transportation Infrastructure in Central NY

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the start of a $7.5 million bridge placement project over I-90 in Onondaga County. The Townline Road bridge (milepost 280.31) in the Towns of DeWitt and Salina will be replaced with a modern structure. The current bridge was built in 1953 and carries Townline Road over the Thruway (I-90). Approximately 12,400 vehicles per day travel over the bridge.

“As construction season begins, New York is investing in infrastructure projects to replace and rehabilitate bridges on our roadways which will enhance safety for motorists for decades to come,” Governor Hochul said. “This bridge replacement project in Central New York will improve travel and connectivity in the community and strengthen our transportation network.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said. “The Thruway Authority is committed to investing in its aging infrastructure and enhancing the safety and reliability of the Thruway system. Our Capital Program is focused on modernizing our transportation system and maintaining some of the lowest and most affordable toll rates in the nation.”

State Senator Christopher J. Ryan said, “The Townline Road bridge replacement is a crucial investment in DeWitt and Salina’s infrastructure. This bridge replacement will enhance safety, reduce bridge strikes, and improve traffic flow. This project will create jobs, strengthen our local economy, and ensure a more reliable transportation network for years to come. I appreciate Governor Hochul’s commitment to these vital upgrades and look forward to its completion.”

Assemblymember Pam Hunter said, “The replacement of the Townline Road bridge is a critical investment in the safety and infrastructure of our community. This project will ensure safer travel for the thousands of residents and businesses that rely on this route daily, while also improving roadway conditions and preventing future disruptions. I commend Governor Hochul and the Thruway Authority for prioritizing these much-needed upgrades, which will enhance connectivity and benefit the people of the 128th Assembly District for years to come.”

The existing structure will be replaced with a new bridge featuring increased vertical clearances. The clearance on the eastbound lanes will be increased from 14 feet three inches to 16 feet and seven inches and clearance on the westbound lanes will be increased from 14 feet nine inches to 17 feet and three to mitigate bridge strikes caused by overheight vehicles and enhance safety for Thruway Authority employees and motorists.

Additional safety upgrades include full depth pavement reconstruction of the approaches on Townline Road over I-90, reconstruction of the shoulders of I-90 under the bridge, new safety guiderail, as well as the installation of a snow fence to prevent blowing snow, pedestrian sidewalk and several drainage structures along Townline Road.

Beginning March 31, the Townline Road bridge will be closed to traffic for the duration of the project. A 3.8-mile signed detour will be in place.

The south side of Townline Road will be closed at Factory Avenue. Eastbound traffic on Factory Avenue will be detoured south to Military Circle. Northbound traffic on Townline Road will be detoured west on Factory Avenue.

The north side of Townline Road will be closed at Vincent Drive with northbound and southbound traffic detoured east on East Molloy Road. Eastbound and westbound traffic on East Molloy Road will not be affected by the detour.

Motorists may encounter traffic slowdowns or stoppages on the Thruway during construction. Variable Message Signs will advise motorists of the construction work and detour information.

Tioga Construction Company, Inc., of Herkimer, New York, is the project contractor following a competitive bidding process. Construction is expected to be complete in Fall 2025. The work is weather dependent and subject to change. Motorists are urged to be alert and follow the posted work zone speed limits. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

To further enhance safety for workers in a work zone, Governor Hochul signed legislation establishing the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program. The safety enforcement program began in April 2023 and is in effect in various active construction zones on the Thruway. Work zones with speed camera enforcement will have clear signage leading up to it and motorists violating the posted speed limit within the work zone will be fined.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download the Thruway Authority’s mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority's interactive Traveler Map which features live traffic cameras. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

In 2024, the Thruway Authority processed more than 400 million transactions and motorists drove 8.2 billion miles on the Thruway. The Authority’s approved 2025 Budget invests a total of $477.3 million in dedicated funding for capital projects across the Thruway system beginning in 2025, an increase of more than $33 million compared to the approved 2024 budget. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 817 bridges.

The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than five cents per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike (six cents per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike (up to 39 cents per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike (16 cents per mile).

The Thruway Authority’s top priority is the safety of our employees and customers. In 2024, two Thruway Authority employees died and another was seriously injured in separate incidents while working on the Thruway. The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The state’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

For more information, follow the Thruway on Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit the Thruway website.