Usherpa Taps Stout for Senior Marketing Strategist

Laila Stout, an experienced marketing executive, joins the Usherpa Team.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Usherpa, developers of the real estate and mortgage industry’s first Customer Relationship Engagement Platform (REP) platform, is proud to announce that Laila Stout, an experienced marketing strategist with over 13 years of experience, has joined the company as Senior Marketing Manager. Stout was formerly the Mortgage Marketing Manager for Independent Financial in Dallas.

“Laila has the experience, both with Usherpa and the industry, to help drive our business forward,” said Usherpa CEO Chris Harrington. “We are so proud to welcome her to our team.”

Stout knows both marketing and advertising. She has produced successful marketing campaigns on time and within budget from conception to completion. She has excellent communication skills and the ability to work on multiple projects autonomously. In her new role, she will not only be helping grow Usherpa’s brand and industry presence but also assisting our Enterprise Clients with their marketing efforts to maximize their success with our REP.

Stout will work closely with senior management with Usherpa's Enterprise Clients to develop and refine marketing strategies tailored to their unique business goals. She will leverage her expertise to provide actionable insights, campaign optimizations, and best practices for using Usherpa’s cutting-edge SmartCRM. By aligning clients marketing initiatives with the platform's powerful automation tools, Stout aims to enhance engagement, increase conversions, and drive long-term client success.

Usherpa has over 30 years of experience supporting loan officers and companies. In 2024, the company introduced two technology tools designed to enhance client performance. Pipelines boosts team efficiency by eliminating the need for third-party task management systems, saving clients money and improving transparency in reporting. When combined with the enhanced AI SmartScore algorithm, these tools have contributed over $2.5 billion in additional revenue for enterprise partners.

Usherpa’s SmartCRM offers a user-friendly interface, an automated “Done-For-You” Experience, and powerful data intelligence. It automates targeted marketing, using proprietary algorithms to evaluate loan officer databases and send push notifications for high-conversion opportunities. The AI-powered SmartScore alerts loan officers in real time about prospects likely to close, while the Pipelines feature creates customizable marketing workflows to help every loan officer perform at their best.

Usherpa boasts a 90% user retention rate at the 90-day mark and is recognized for its customer loyalty. Studies show that users double their production and see a 57% increase in repeat business. The introduction of Pipelines has further driven success, with users seeing an average 28% increase in closed loans. The company continues to lead the industry with innovative solutions that deliver measurable impact.

“I’ve used the Usherpa SmartCRM and I know what it’s capable of,” Stout said. “I’m very pleased to join the team at Usherpa and help introduce the industry’s best automated marketing solution to more mortgage lenders.”

About Usherpa

Founded in 1995 as Media Center LLC, the second-largest retail mortgage company in the country, Usherpa was born in 2008. Thus, the company was “born in a branch; forged in a meltdown.” Usherpa offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training. Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents using this Smart CRM have the power of the industry’s first fully automated Relationship Engagement Platform and are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.



