Northwest Collision Center Reinforces the Critical Role of OEM Parts in Collision Repair

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As consumer awareness around vehicle safety continues to grow, Northwest Collision Center is urging drivers to understand the long-term risks of using non-OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts in collision repairs. The trusted St. Petersburg auto body shop remains committed to using only manufacturer-approved parts in all repairs to maintain structural integrity, system compatibility, and vehicle warranty compliance.

While aftermarket or imitation parts may appear similar, they are not built to the same precise tolerances or materials as OEM components. Even minor deviations can affect how a vehicle performs in a future crash, disrupt ADAS functionality, or degrade more quickly over time. OEM parts are designed and crash-tested by the manufacturer specifically for each make and model, providing peace of mind and unmatched reliability.

“Consumers often don’t realize that their safety systems—from airbag deployment to crumple zones—depend on having the right parts in the right places,” said Greg Descent, Owner of Northwest Collision Center. “We’ve seen the difference firsthand between OEM and non-OEM parts during inspections. That’s why we insist on doing it right.”

Northwest Collision Center works with all major insurance companies and advocates on behalf of its customers to ensure OEM parts are authorized and installed whenever possible. Their technicians are trained to follow OEM repair procedures, ensuring the entire repair process meets the same standards as the original factory build.

About Northwest Collision Center

Located at 3301 Tyrone Blvd. N., St. Petersburg, FL 33710, Northwest Collision Center has been a family-owned collision repair leader since 1959. Focusing on OEM-compliant repairs, ADAS recalibration, and groundbreaking equipment, the shop delivers safe, accurate restorations for every vehicle. Backed by 500+ 4.9-star Google reviews, Northwest Collision Center is known for quality workmanship, transparent service, and a commitment to doing repairs the right way.

