Logan's Garden Shop returns to roots at State Farmers Market

RALEIGH – The State Farmers Market is proud to announce the grand opening of Logan’s Garden Shop, a trusted name in North Carolina’s gardening and agricultural community for nearly 60 years on Friday, March 28, and Saturday, March 29. This relocation marks a return to Logan’s roots, reinforcing its commitment to local growers, sustainable gardening and North Carolina’s rich agricultural traditions.

Logan’s Garden Shop first began serving the Raleigh community in 1965 at the original State Farmers Market on Hodges Street, before relocating to Seaboard Station in 1991. After more than three decades in downtown Raleigh, the shop is now returning to its roots at the State Farmers Market, where it will continue offering high-quality plants, gardening products and expert advice to customers across the Triangle region.

“Logan’s Garden Shop has been a valued part of North Carolina’s agricultural community for decades, supporting home gardeners, landscapers and local farmers alike. Their return to the State Farmers Market is a welcome addition, strengthening the connection between consumers and North Carolina’s $8.6 billion green industry,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We celebrate their commitment to sustainability, local sourcing and agricultural education, and we look forward to seeing them continue to grow and serve our state.”

Located at 1208 Farmers Market Drive in the former Market Imports space, Logan’s new location will feature:

An expanded selection of regionally adapted plants, seeds and soil amendments to help farmers and gardeners grow successfully in North Carolina’s climate.

Pollinator-friendly plant varieties to support native bees, butterflies and other essential species.

A commitment to sustainability, offering eco-friendly gardening solutions and organic fertilizers.

Stronger connections with North Carolina farmers, with locally grown nursery stock and farm-to-garden collaborations.

Logan’s Garden Shop and the State Farmers Market invite long-time customers and new visitors alike to join in the grand opening celebration. Stop by to explore the new space, enjoy exclusive promotions and be part of this exciting moment in Logan’s history.

To celebrate this new chapter, Logan’s is inviting the community to join in on a weekend of festivities, including:

Special Grand Opening Discounts – Enjoy exclusive savings on dozens of popular items including pottery, Japanese maples, hydrangeas, peonies, hostas, bird food, plant food and more.

Door Prizes & Giveaways – Visitors will have a chance to win over 50 exciting door prizes

Expert Gardening Advice – Connect with Logan’s knowledgeable team for tips and inspiration.

For event updates and additional details, visit www.logantrd.com or follow Logan’s Garden Shop on Facebook and Instagram.

The State Farmers Market is open year-round, offering shoppers locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, wines and specialty foods, plus seasonal products from N.C. nurseries, greenhouses, Christmas tree farms, turfgrass and sod. For the best selection shop 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily. The market is located off Exit 297 on Interstate 40 in Raleigh. For more information on the State Farmers Market events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website or follow along on Facebook.